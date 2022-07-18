Another hotel is planned for the InterQuest area in northern Colorado Springs, which over several years has become a bustling commercial hub for restaurants, stores, entertainment venues, apartments and other development.
GAP Hotels, with offices in Houston and Lafayette, La., plans to develop a 160-room, dual-branded hotel that would carry the Home2 Suites and Tru flags, which are part of the Hilton Hotels & Resorts hospitality chain.
The Home2 Suites and Tru hotel would be built on 3.2 acres southwest of InterQuest Parkway and Federal Drive in InterQuest Town Center, one of four mixed-use developments in the area.
“Colorado Springs is the type of market that is ideal for a product such as Home2 Suites and Tru by Hilton,” Amit Patel, a GAP official, said via email. “It has a diverse mix of business including corporate, transient, tourism, medical and military/government which makes our brands and product offerings ideal to market demands.”
Home2 Suites is an extended-stay hotel for business people and travelers who typically stay for several days, weeks or even months and need apartment-like amenities, according to travel industry publications; Tru is a midlevel hotel designed to appeal to younger travelers.
GAP has partnered with hotel brands Hilton, Marriott and IHG and developed more than 20 properties nationwide, Patel said. Its Colorado Springs hotel would join Hampton Inn & Suites, Residence Inn by Marriott, Drury Inn & Suites, Great Wolf Lodge and Water Park and SpringHill Suites by Marriott, among other InterQuest-area properties.
InterQuest was attractive because of the area’s flurry of development in recent years, Patel said.
In addition to restaurants, retail, hotels and the like, InterQuest is home to major employers such as Bal-Seal Engineering. In-N-Out Burger of California also built a production and distribution facility in InterQuest when it expanded to Colorado two years ago.
Springs-based Ent Credit Union opened a new headquarters in the area last year; Centura Health is building a 72-bed hospital at InterQuest; the New Life Church and Pikes Peak Community College campuses are nearby; and the Air Force Academy is just to the west of the area.
“The development of retail, residential, food service outlets and other businesses relocating and expanding to this area shows that this area is the new hot spot for commercial real (estate) activity and hotels are complementary businesses for this market,” Patel said.
“The Air Force Academy is in close proximity to this area and we feel that the northern part of the Springs area is the prime growth corridor in the future,” he added
Though several hotels have been built and are planned in InterQuest, Patel said his group believes there’s room for more and that some Colorado Springs visitors will look to newer properties.
“We feel as if there will be a shift of the consumers’ choices and preferences from other established sub markets and older existing hotels to the newer and more fresher offerings that the Home2 Suites and Tru by Hilton will present to the customer mix,” he said.
GAP’s project has been in the works for several years. The group paid $1.76 million in January 2019 for its site at InterQuest Town Center, El Paso County land records show. But the project — like many others — was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on leisure and business travel, Patel said.
Now, travel is coming back and GAP believes the time is right to launch the hotel, he said.
“Many developers in the hotel space put projects on hold or cancelled them outright as market conditions had adversely changed,” Patel said. “We had also put a brief pause on the project with market uncertainties, but are comfortable with the base fundamentals of the Springs market and the InterQuest area.”
GAP Hotels is seeking approval of a development plan for its project, according to a proposal it’s submitted to city government planners.
In a best-case scenario, Patel said construction would begin next spring and the hotel would open in early 2024. The hotel is expected to employ 15 full-time and 10-part time workers, he said.
