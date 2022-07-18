A 160-room, dual-branded Home2 Suites and Tru hotel, part of the Hilton Hotels & Resorts hospitality chain, is planned in the InterQuest Town Center, southwest of InterQuest Parkway and Federal Drive on Colorado Springs’ far north side. The hotel would join the mix of restaurants, stores, entertainment venues and other projects being developed in the InterQuest area, which is arguably the Springs’ hottest commercial hub.