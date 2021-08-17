The Tri-Lakes Cruisers will hold its 18th annual Benefit Car Show on Aug. 29 on Second Street in Historic Downtown Monument.
The show, which will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., will benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, a community-based, volunteer-supported resource center whose purpose is to improve people’s lives through emergency, self-sufficiency and relief programs. As the only food pantry and human services organization located in and serving northern El Paso County, Tri-Lakes Cares is a critical resource for those in need.
About 175 collector cars will be competing for 50 class and other trophies. Those interested in entering their vehicles in the car show are encouraged to pre-register at tl-cruisers.weebly.com because of limited space for show car parking. Early registration is way ahead of the last show, organizers said.
The online registration fee is $25, while same-day registration is $30.
The Tri-Lakes Cruisers is a Monument-based not-for-profit community service organization that welcomes anyone interested in cars of any make and vintage.
Its annual car show is the organization’s flagship event. The group also holds numerous get-togethers each month. These include Monday morning ROMEO breakfasts, Friday afternoon beer at a local watering hole or member’s garage, a monthly brunch, spur-of-the-moment Sunday afternoon cruise-ins and monthly group events like visiting the Rambler Ranch in Elizabeth (a private car museum) and the National WWII Aviation Museum at the airport.
Members also participate in events held by other community organizations, such as the Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, businesses and senior living facilities.