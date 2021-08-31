Can y’all keep a secret?
WE DID IT! Done got ourselves hitched in Nashville, Tenn. in the company of a few Tennessee friends and family. Guess I was lying when I told Marissa “I cantaloupe” (insert rim-shot here).
Yes, it’s three-and-a-half weeks before our announced date of Sept. 26 (the matrimonial barn-bash and honeymoon sendoff is still on, for the record), but whaddya gonna do? As I’ve explained on more than a few occasions, I had to make something happen before the anesthetic wore off! “Mr. Charles Searle” does have a nice ring to it, doesn’t it? (That’s for fans of “The Office” — season 4, I believe.) And thus the adventure begins in earnest. Buckle up, Marissa!
So, what’s all this nuptiality got to do with the Tri-Lakes Chamber’s annual dinner, held Aug. 20 at the Antlers Hotel in Colorado Springs? Absolutely nothing, except for the timing of these momentous events, and that I and a handful of dinner attendees each received a finely crafted trophy for our efforts (which calls for one more rim-shot, if the drummer’s still awake!).
Let’s get right to it.
Great job by the event organizers, including the Chamber’s current lean and mean staff (ringleader Terri Hayes, membership director Nathan Wessells and event planner Julie Stephen) along with volunteer Elizabeth Bryson, who put together a well-paced, fun program. I got to hang at the cool kids’ table with the aforementioned Mrs. Searle (wow; it’s going to take a few days for that to sink in!), the evening’s keynote speaker Greg Williams of Northgate and sound man/DJ James Flowers of DJ Shield in Fountain, who doubles as president of the Fountain Valley Chamber of Commerce. Pretty good company for this recovering Okie, I’d say.
And the winners (as opposed to the whiners) are:
The 2020 Businessperson of the Year is Arlene Padilla of Arlene’s Beans, a very deserving selection. (To show my support of this choice, I stopped by Arlene’s Beans a few days later to enjoy a quesadilla and a small vat of queso. That’s just how community-minded I am.) Other nominees for this award were Dr. Michael Maddox of the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts in Palmer Lake and Lori Morrissey of Lori Lynn’s Cookies and Cream food truck; some serious competition there. “¡Eso mijo!” indeed!
The 2020 Ambassador of the Year — which involves member and non-member outreach, and actually demands significant time if done properly — is our friend Dawn Kruger. She’s the owner of Peak Surveys in Colorado Springs and, as I’ve just discovered, head tennis coach at Palmer Ridge High School. (Guess I should get out more.) Nice job, DK! Kudos also to the rest of the nominees for this award, including my chambermates Amber Jack, Barbara Natale, Cesar Quinones, Caitlin Riccardino and Steve Rubin.
The Nonprofit of the Year award was the toughest group (eight total nominees), with the community-focused gang at The Ascent Church taking home the hardware. Congrats to head pastor Brian Petak and all involved, and thanks for what you do every year in helping to combat teen suicide and other close-to-the-heart issues around here.
Last but not least, we have a tie! Sure enough, the 2020 Volunteer of the Year award is shared by Mike Hinkle (best known as coach of the award-winning “Bearbotics” team at Palmer Ridge) and Dan Willemyns, whose claim to fame in my book is the distinction of being my friend Kathy’s husband, in addition to his much-appreciated work on behalf of Tri-Lakes Cares. Haven’t seen a tie in this situation before; I don’t know if the co-honor involves some kind of joint custody arrangement, but I’m sure they’ll work things out.
So that’s it from here for now. Other than all that, not much to report. See you at Monu-Palooza in Limbach Park on Labor Day eve! ($10 all-day passes still available at monupaooza2021.eventbrite.com.)
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.