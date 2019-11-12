I was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1946 — one of the first of the baby boomers. When I was an infant, my family moved to Levittown, about 30 miles east of New York City on Long Island. It was the first post-war planned community in the country. Builder Abe Levitt designed each of the colorful home models with the ability to expand, among other interesting features. There was a dual-sided fireplace between the kitchen and the living room. The most innovative incorporating a 12-inch black-and-white TV into the wall under the stairs.
Homeowners were almost exclusively young couples relocating from the city to start families. Most left cramped city apartments and cherished their starter homes and lovingly tended the gardens. Levittown was designed to be self-contained. The plan was to include a school, shopping center with grocery store, hardware store and deli. There was a playground and an Olympic-sized swimming pool.
The mothers did not have cars, so the most prevalent image was of mothers pushing infants in baby buggies with toddlers in tow. We were given free rein to ride bikes, play hopscotch, rollerskate and, when old enough, learn to swim at the pool. I was able to go to the pool by myself at age 10 with a family pass that cost a whopping $10 for the entire summer.
Each summer during my university days I was a lifeguard at the pool. During this time I met my future husband, a cadet at West Point. Little did I know how my sheltered world would change. We married in 1968 and embarked on a 26-year saga to Army assignments all over the world. My soon-to-be family of five would live in Army housing to include a small apartment in Germany, a bungalow in Hawaii, a duplex at West Point, a Civil War historical home in Kansas and, even when Army housing was not available, single-family homes on assignments in Switzerland, Holland and Colorado. We considered each move — all 19 of them — to be adventures.
Upon my husband’s Army retirement in 1994, I hoped that we would return to the East Coast for the next chapter of our lives. My husband had other plans. During a tour at Fort Carson in the 70s he fell in love with Colorado. He called it “God’s Country.” I reluctantly agreed to move west. We built a lovely Cape Cod home near Fox Run Park. It was painted white with black shutters and a red door as an homage to my New York roots. We owned a secluded acre amid ponderosa pines and scrub oak. It was peaceful yet a bit lonely for me after having lived in lively Army communities. In 2014 after being pre-evacuated due to the Black Forest fires the preceding year and with some health concerns, it was time to leave our cherished home of 20 years.
There was only one neighborhood in Monument for me. For many years, when I would travel down Old Denver Highway to the Post Office, the Covered Treasures Bookstore, St. Peter Church, the dentist or to any of the other amenities that Monument offers, I would see the neighborhood, “The Village at Monument.” It was charming and welcoming with wide swaths of grass, bright yellow daylilies, picnic tables, gorgeous autumn colors, and colorful homes with front porches. After selling our home in one day to the delightful owner of Rosie’s Diner, we were blessed to buy a home in “The Village.” I immediately fell in love with the people. We were all from diverse backgrounds: a few young families, retirees and everything in between.
The neighborhood reminds me of my simple beginnings. Despite missing my beloved ocean, I gaze upon the foothills, especially Mount Herman, while sitting on my front porch. I am able to see children catching the school bus, riding bikes, rollerblading, doing chalk drawings on the sidewalk, and parents pushing their running strollers to the nearby Santa Fe Trail with dogs in hand. We have gatherings in the common areas. We care for and help each other.
I have chosen a simpler life. I treasure my time in my garden carefully tending the lilacs, roses, peonies, and daylilies while planting annuals to add glorious color to my large pots and flower boxes. I brought a few of my favorite things to this small house and that is enough. Less is more. Recalling my early days in Levittown, I now realize that I have indeed made an unexpected journey home.
Kerry Harrigan Baerman earned a bachelor of science degree in education from Saint John’s University. For over 26 years she lived as a military wife and mother in a myriad of assignments all over the world. Upon her husband’s retirement from the Army, she relocated to Colorado. She enjoys volunteering in many diverse ways in her church and the community.