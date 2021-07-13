To the untrained eye, the July 3-4 weekend around here might’ve just seemed like a good time had by a bunch of people in Monument and Palmer Lake, capped by a truly colossal lakeside fireworks show on Sunday night. But to the normalcy-starved denizens of the Tri-Lakes region (who really have it pretty good in that regard; how’d you like to have been stuck in New York, L.A., Seattle or Portland over the past 16 months?), the return of the Monument parade, the street fair, the music at Limbach Park and the debut of an all-day festival on Palmer Lake were a huge breath of unfiltered, unmasked fresh air.
“We’re thrilled with the way things turned out, and thrilled to be part of such a great celebration of Independence Day,” says Amanda Hinnen of Monument, who spearheaded the “Festival on the Fourth” extravaganza on Palmer Lake along with the Tri-Lakes 360 Community group. The afternoon-into-evening event featured live music from 12 area bands on two stages (the gazebo on the north end of the lake and the ballfield on the south end of town) along with food vendors, games, a beer garden and sundry other amusements. Festival organizers worked in concert, “soda” speak, with the Palmer Lake Fireworks Committee to help the occasion realize its explosive potential.
“To be able to enjoy the fireworks along with thousands of other friends and neighbors, at the end of such a well-received event, was as good a feeling as it gets,” adds Hinnen. “This was truly a community effort, and judging from the terrific turnout and the overwhelmingly positive response from the bands, the vendors, the sponsors and the attendees it’s something people want to see continue.”
The weekend started with the traditional downtown Monument Parade on Saturday morning (a shutdown/lockdown casualty in 2020), organized by the Monument Hill Kiwanis group. A perfectly clear Colorado summer day greeted parade participants and spectators, who welcomed the procession through the heart of Monument like a long-lost friend. The fact that the Independence Day parade was actually held on July 3 was taken in stride by the locals, and kudos to the Kiwanians for having the collective good sense not to make Tri-Lakers choose between church and the parade by holding it on the morning of the 4th.
The downtown street fair immediately following the parade (which included 86 vendors) was another hugely successful event, as were the beer garden and multi-band concert at Limbach Park. Great job by the Chamber crew and by everyone who had a hand in this much-needed boost to community morale, and condolences to Mayor Don Wilson, whose ride broke down right in front of the Coffee Cup Café. “Great morning for a walk, anyway,” says the mayor with a smile. “Might as well be me!”
I played my own small part in the goings-on both Saturday and Sunday, having the honor of chauffeuring (for the ninth consecutive year, I believe) the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce’s annual award winners in vehicles provided by Phil Long Ford of Chapel Hills. My mo betta half Marissa got to drive the sweet F-150 Platinum pickup, which she was sold on the minute she and her daughter, Lili, located the massage feature for the driver and passenger seat (back and butt, for the record).
Following a Saturday afternoon run to Cañon City for an Ashtonz performance at a private ranch party on Fourmile Creek — with world-class chow from Rudy’s BBQ, no less — the band was back at it with a July 4 doubleheader in Palmer Lake. Got to entertain folks at Matt Dunston’s annual Freedom-Fest in Red Rock Ranch, then hurry down the hill to fill the last slot on the bill on the ballfield at Palmer Lake. Huge thanks to our sponsors at International Stoneworks of Palmer Lake (we appreciate you, Ron and Maria!), and to the event organizers for entrusting us with the honor of serving as the twilight “opening act” for what was a seriously great fireworks display. Excellent job, Palmer Lake Fireworks folks!
All in all, an epic weekend along the Divide … signaling an end to the social drought (the absence of a literal drought made the fireworks show possible as well). Like old times, one might say, with an added layer of gratitude for the return of unfettered celebration and the God-given freedom to gather and commemorate our heritage as a nation.
SALVAGING THE SUMMER (a little bit, anyway) … while the full-on downtown Concerts in the Park series hasn’t materialized this year, at least three Wednesday evening live-music performances will be held at Limbach Park. Ashtonz on July 14, Dance X on July 28 and WireWood Station on Aug. 11. All shows begin at 6:30 p.m. Free admission, food trucks on site. For more info call/text 719-649-0058.
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.