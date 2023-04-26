This is from a 1909 newspaper. My friend Jack Anthony has studied the towns along the railroad that are now on the Air Force Academy. He knows more about the general history of that area than anyone I know. However, he does come to me and a couple others when he is looking for railroad history. This wreck is part of the Academy’s history, I want to share a bit about it today.

In late August, 1909 a northbound Denver and Rio Grande train was watching for a train they were to meet at Husted a southbound passenger train. This was a deluxe D&RG passenger train, which that day was divided into two trains because there were so many cars. The train had already passed the first section of the train down near Pikeview, as we know that area now between Woodman Road and The Rockrimmon exit on I-25. The crew on the northbound train saw the headlight on a train waiting on the side track at Husted but in the dark could not see that it was not the train they were to stop for!

There is a bit of a curve at that spot, just about where Ice Lake is on the Academy. The train coming south saw the headlight of the northbound train, and stopped. The northbound train could not see his headlight and working up hill, continued to speed on. Suddenly, around the curve they saw the other train’s headlight. They tried to stop but crashed into the southbound train. The engines turned into a classic ‘nose up’ wreck, and toppled over toward Monument Creek. The first car in each train was crushed behind their engines.

In the wreck were about 400 people. Nine people died and nearly seventy others were injured. Most of the dead were from the engines, however a few crewmen managed to survive. Passengers were thrown around in the cars, a few ejected out the windows! One of the dead was Fireman J.A. Gossage, who lived on a ranch east of Husted, was on the south bound train. You may recognize the name Gossage. Goose Gossage of Colorado Springs, the famous baseball player is a grand nephew! He was not born yet, but I thought you might like that information

It was not the only wreck in the area. My favorite is one from the 1880’s era trains that blew off the tracks in one of our memorable storms. Like the semi trucks, trains with empty cars often stop when there is high wind, even today.

E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.