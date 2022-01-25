My friend Jack Anthony has studied the towns along the railroad that is now part of the Air Force Academy property. He knows more about the general history of that area than anyone I know. However, he does come to me, and a couple of others, when he is looking for railroad history.
There is a train wreck that is part of the Academy’s history, and I want to share a bit about it today.
In late August 1909, a northbound Denver and Rio Grande train was watching for a southbound passenger train it was to meet at Husted, according to a newspaper report.
This was a deluxe D&RG passenger train, which that day was divided into two trains because there were so many cars. The train had already passed the first section near Pikeview — the area that’s now between Woodmen Road and the Rockrimmon exit on I-25. The crew on the northbound train saw the headlight of a train waiting on the side track at Husted, but in the dark could not see that it was not the train they were supposed to stop for.
There is a bit of a curve at that spot, just about where Ice Lake is on the Academy land. The train coming south saw the headlight of the northbound train and stopped. The northbound train could not see the other’s headlight and, working uphill, continued to speed on. Suddenly, around the curve, each saw the other train’s headlight. The northbound train tried to stop, but crashed into the southbound train.
The two engines turned into a classic “nose up” wreck, and toppled over toward Monument Creek. The first car in each train was crushed behind their engines.
Of about 400 people on the trains, nine died and nearly 70 others were injured. Most of the dead were from the engines, but a few crewmen managed to survive. Passengers were thrown around in the cars, and a few were ejected out the windows.
One of the dead was Fireman J.A. Gossage, who lived on a ranch east of Husted. He was on the southbound train. You may recognize the name Gossage — Goose Gossage of Colorado Springs, the famous baseball player, is his grand-nephew. He was not born yet, but I thought you might like that information.
It took a couple days to clean up the mess.
This was not the only wreck that happend in the area. My favorite is one the 1880s-era trains that blew off the tracks in one of our region’s memorable storms. Like the semi trucks of today, trains with empty cars often stop when there is high wind.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.