Jesse Lucero never planned to open Top Flight Ninja Gym.

Lucero said he joked with himself about opening a ninja gym after his stint on American Ninja Warrior.

As his parkour-style skills improved and Lucero began to create the obstacles necessary for a gym, he said, “why not?”

“I’m accumulating all this stuff and I’m already coaching everywhere so why don’t I have a place to try to grow, train more kids and expand the ninja warrior world,” Lucero said.

American Ninja Warrior is a TV show where contestants attempt to navigate through an obstacle course of increasingly difficult objects and platforms to reach a finish line.

Lucero was featured on seasons eight (2016) and nine (2017) of the show, making it to the ninth obstacle in the latter season.

Lucero decided to bring a similar flavor of entertainment to Colorado and opened the gym Nov. 10, 2022, specifically in Monument due to its location.

Lucero previously coached in Colorado Springs and Castle Rock and wanted to have a gym located near both areas to hasten the process of fielding clients.

“It seemed like a good starting point,” Lucero said. “They already know who I am and I could get a head start on class enrollments rather than opening a gym elsewhere and not having the potential clientele.”

Top Flight Ninja Gym features a smorgasbord of obstacles and Lucero said the gym’s set up changes daily.

Lucero gushed while explaining the details of creating new courses and while listing the various obstacles he’s developed for gymgoers to explore.

“We have pegboards, which are fairly common, those are where you take two pegs and you move them through slots,” Lucero said. “We have skyhooks, where you have a ring on a hook and you transfer the ring to the other hook by lache-ing, which is flying in the air. You have a gap of six to eight feet with the ring and you place it on the other hook. As you make contact with the hook, you still have to hold on to the ring.”

Kids, teens and adults flock to the gym to challenge themselves on the courses and to complete one of Lucero’s concoctions.

Laurie Blankership, a parent who attends the gym, provided a testimony to the gym’s website detailing the effort and enjoyment her child experienced in Lucero’s parkour jungle.

“Jesse is an encouraging coach that works tirelessly to better himself and pushes the athletes he trains to do the same in a positive, motivating way,” Blankership said. “Jordan is appreciative of all of his coaching and the time he invested to help make her a better ninja and athlete. He is extremely hardworking and loyal.”

As he watches people navigate the various obstacles, Lucero can only smile as he sees attendees beam while completing the courses.

Lucero cherishes those reactions are rewarding and enjoys helping people “sneak in a workout.”

“That’s the cool thing about it, you don’t even know you’re exercising,” Lucero said. “It makes me excited when someone comes in and they’re like, ‘Alright, let me test my skills and my body! How well can I move?’ I have all of this knowledge and want to pass it on. So when I do and see them do it, it’s fun to watch.”