In the summer of 2022, my husband, Ron, doggy, Gracie, and I traveled north and east through parts of the Great Plains and Northwoods to attend a family reunion in Grand Marais, Minnesota. This column is a continuation of our travels as we discovered more true gems throughout our grand country (See Part 1 at bit.ly/3YSmJRf; and Part 2 at bit.ly/3Wtv2Bj).
After leaving Grand Marais, we took to the scenic back roads to travel to a truly unique state park in eastern Minnesota, Itasca State Park. Besides beautiful forests, an A+ campground, walkable trails and lovely lakes, Itasca is known for containing the headwaters of the mighty Mississippi River. This is where the winding river starts its 2,552-mile journey to the Gulf of Mexico. There is a fine visitor center that explains the history or the park as a natural and cultural landmark. A short stroll leads to the site where you can see for yourself the origin of the river, and walk across the beginnings of the Mississippi River. From there, it heads north before eventually turning south to flow through the central United States.
Next stop was Theodore Roosevelt National Park near Medora, North Dakota. The park is a true hidden gem with amazing scenery, buffalo herds and a fascinating backstory involving an American president. The topography resembles the Badlands of South Dakota with the Little Missouri River winding its way through the striated and colorful rock formations rising above it. There are scenic drives in both the south and north sections of the park, and we took both of these drives. The north drive offers more dramatic scenery and unique rock formations.
Roosevelt first came from New York to this region in 1883 to hunt, and he was smitten with the rugged lifestyle and the “perfect freedom” of the West. In 1884, both Roosevelt’s wife and mother died on Feb. 14. He sought solace and healing for his overwhelming grief by returning to North Dakota, where he felt nurtured and replenished. He started the Elkhorn Ranch that eventually became the core of the park along with the surrounding region. Roosevelt, who had a tremendous impact on the development of the national parks system, would be well pleased to know that his former ranch and environs are now a national park.
Not to be missed is the Medora Musical held every summer near the southern entrance of the park. It is a wonderful experience! Performances started in 1965, segueing into what is now an all-out super inspirational Americana show complete with toe-tapping music, dancers, a horse-drawn stagecoach, old western town set, riders on horseback, and fireworks. We opted for the pre-show dinner held in an open-air shelter with 360-degree views of the surrounding countryside. The food was surprisingly tasty. Don’t forget to also take in the town of Medora, which is chock full of restaurants and shopping opportunities to find that perfect souvenir.
We have been to the Black Hills before, but not for many years, and not with the trailer. Big Pine Campground located right outside Custer, S.D. provided a perfect spot accessible to all that the Black Hills has to offer.
We drove the wildlife loop in Custer State Park on our first day there. We visited the brand spanking new Bison Center, that delves into the history of the iconic buffalo herds residing in the park and how they are managed. Then we had the opportunity to drive through one of the herds. It is truly exciting and mesmerizing to come within a few feet of one of these great beasts (from the safety of your vehicle!).
After a lovely lakeside picnic, we drove Needles Highway to view some of the stunning rock formations in the park. We hiked the Sunday Gulch trail starting at iconic Sylvan Lake, and it turned out to be quite a challenge. The rocky trail is outfitted with iron railings to hang onto as you scramble over the rocks down into a deep ravine.
We couldn’t go to the Black Hills without visiting Mount Rushmore, even though we have seen it several times before. We followed the lovely Iron Mountain Road in the park where you encounter tunnels that were built specifically to frame the approaching monument. Mount Rushmore is just plain impressive. The story of its creation is equally impressive. In the 1920s, sculptor Gutzon Borglum began his masterpiece. When he died in 1941, his son, Lincoln, put the finishing touches on the faces of the four American presidents depicted there. There is so much to see and do in The Black Hills that we already have reservations to return next summer.
Last stop on this trip was Rocky Mountain National Park outside of Estes Park, Colorado. We come here pretty much every year, and have a mountain of special memories of both family time and solo excursions. Our visits typically include the best hikes ever, and our favorite drive up Fall River Road to the highest point in the park at 12,183 feet. The return route is the thrilling roller-coaster drive descending Trail Ridge Road.
