There are some very notable landmarks in the world which are fascinating to behold.
The White Cliffs of Dover are an amazing sight when crossing the short 25-mile stretch of the English Channel. I was mesmerized by their appearance standing on the ferry traveling from Calais, France to Dover, England. The 300-foot-high ivory-colored natural wonder stands tall to weathering rains, wind and waves that will slowly erode the natural structure in the millennia to come.
English writer Jim Hargin of British Heritage Travel cites the cliffs as being the last place a British soldier sees as he goes to war and the first place he sees when returning home from combat. During World War II, the cliffs were teeming with military forces determined to defeat any southern offensive advance against England.
Half a world away, the coast of southwest Florida hosts a very different kind of landmark. This one withstands the weather and waves of the Gulf of Mexico. On the western edge of the 10,000 Everglade islands lies Cape Romano, the home of a multiroofed, dome-shaped house built in 1982 by oilman Bob Lee. The home was a series of six interconnected domes which the Gulf of Mexico is slowly claiming as its own. The amazing structures and the adjacent island have been heavily damaged by hurricanes making it unsafe to live in the structures.
The lifeless shell of a home, although fascinating to tourists, sits in water awaiting its eventual demise. The old timers in the area speak to how much more the domes tilt to the side and will someday fall into the sea. Jet skiers and kayakers love to visit the ghostly structures that are a sad reminder of a family’s dream home of 40-plus years ago. Naples News writer Andrew Wigdor reports the abandoned home was bought for $300,000 in 2005 in hopes of restoring it, only for those hopes to be abandoned due to the additional damage of subsequent hurricanes.
Like the Cliffs of Dover and the Cape Romano dome home, our dreams stand as landmarks that metaphorical adversarial winds, rain and waves try to erode. Over the years, we gain wrinkles, scars and bruises which serve to tell our story of where we have been. We may not be as handsome, nor as limber or as quick witted as we used to be in our younger years. Life has a way of chipping away like the White Cliffs of Dover and the Cape Romano and dome home could attest to experiencing.
However, there’s great news. There is also a landmark that has grown stronger although winds of adversity have tried to erode and even cease its influence. Just outside of Jerusalem is a hill called Golgotha, the site believed to be the location of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion. There is some debate as to it being the actual location of the crucifixion. According to Encyclopedia Britannica, many scholars believe Jesus Christ died at the site of Gordon’s Calvary near the Damascus Gate. If you travel to that location, you will see the hot sun shining upon it and the rain and winds striking it in every storm. However, after 2,000 years this hill is more important than ever. This was when an event occurred that would split the calendar in half. On that day, Jesus Christ was hung upon a piece of wood by driving tremendous nails into his feet and hands.
However, death could not keep him. Faith in Jesus Christ provides us a hope of an eternity that won’t have wind, rain and waves attempting to destroy us. Without Jesus Christ, there really is no abiding hope while we walk this sod. However, as I heard an old circuit riding preacher Dr. B.R. Lakin put it after his only son perished in a car accident, “there hangs a rainbow of hope around the shimmering shoulders of the storm of my bereavement.”
Life has proven itself to be tough, but in Jesus Christ we can stand tall against that adversity and cling to a rainbow of hope.
Tony “T-Bar” Barnes is a 28-year veteran of the Marine Corps and Air Force. He is also retired from the Department of Veterans Affairs and can be reached at tbarnugget@yahoo.com.