Alpine Essentials Dispensary's stated mission is serving the public and helping others. Now, with retail recreational marijuana sales legalized in Palmer Lake, they hope to benefit their hometown more.

The dispensary, off Colorado 105 just west of Monument, opened its doors to recreational sales Saturday, a recent shift many locals believe will bring a sizable revenue boost to Palmer Lake’s economy.

Alpine Essentials have been owned and operated by the Woodward family since 2015.

Started as a cultivation center, the business has grown exponentially in the past eight years. They opened their medical dispensary in January 2022, and on Saturday reopened for recreational sales.

For the past three years, Melissa Woodward and her family have petitioned to legalize recreational marijuana in Palmer Lake. For two years, their campaigning work got the initiative on the ballot, but it failed to pass. This year, the circumstances were different.

“This last November, it was put on the ballot by the Board of Trustees, so it wasn’t a citizen-led initiative,” Woodward said. “

We got a new Board of Trustees that looked very honestly at the financial state of Palmer Lake, and it wasn’t good. They looked at options to develop revenue, which came down to cannabis sales or property taxes. Cannabis passed.”

November’s ballot measure passed 55% to 45%, making Palmer Lake only the second municipality to offer retail recreational sales in El Paso County. With marijuana customer having a second option to Manitou Springs without having to drive to Pueblo or Denver, the area is expecting an influx of out-of-towners.

Alpine Essentials is one of two formerly medical-only dispensaries in Palmer Lake that opened its doors to recreational retail sales this weekend.

“We don’t have any chains, grocery stores or gas stations,” Woodward said. “We’re a town that relies heavily on revenue from small businesses and restaurants.”

Woodward said the opposition to the initiative in Palmer Lake mainly fell into two camps; One being individuals who believe marijuana to be a dangerous substance, and then people who fear the amount of traffic it will bring to the small town.

“The reality is, all of our small businesses need the traffic and will benefit from it,” Woodward said. “It (the dispensary) brings in more revenue than just marijuana revenue. We’re bringing people to Palmer Lake to explore all the amazing things our little town has to offer; we have great restaurants, we have great shops, and it’s a spot not everyone in the Springs knows about, but they should.”

The dispensary is offering incentives in form of discounts for customers who bring in receipts from other small businesses in Palmer Lake.

“We want to be sure that when people come to Palmer Lake to spend money here, it’s going throughout the entire town and benefiting the other small family-owned businesses,” Woodward said.

The dispensary presents a clean look. Greenery and natural wood accents are scattered throughout and soft arches frame the register windows.

“We want everyone to feel welcome. You don’t walk in and think you’re in a head shop, you walk in and it could be any high-end retail experience,” Woodward said.

Woodward said the opening day has brought a true mix of people from all different walks of life.

“It’s a pretty diverse demographic, just like you’d see at a liquor store. People have this idea of what a smoker looks like, what someone who uses cannabis looks like, and it’s just not that anymore.” Woodward said.

By opening their store to recreational sales, Alpine Essentials was able to hire 30 new employees from the area.

Of that group is Shaunice Gilbert, who moved to Colorado to work in the marijuana industry five years ago.

Gilbert came to Alpine Essentials from the medical industry in Colorado Springs, a move that seemed natural to her in wake of the new market present in nearby Palmer Lake.

“The medical industry is not doing great in Colorado Springs, because it’s overly saturated right now. I’ve seen a lot of dispensaries closing their doors,” Gilbert said, “It’s amazing that we can spread the medicine to more people in the area. Everyone has been so grateful and happy.”

On the medical side of Alpine Essentials is the dispensary’s longest-serving employee, Susan Herrera.

A Palmer Lake resident for 17 years, carrying over a decade of experience as a firefighter and EMT, Herrera found her start in the marijuana industry 15 years back after transitioning to holistic medicine from narcotics treatment for her lupus and fibromyalgia.

“I was on a lot of narcotics and pain meds, and I had to do something different. I started with cannabis and have been with it ever since.” Herrera said.

Herrera participated in campaigning for recreational marijuana sales all three years alongside the Woodwards, and says she’s witnessed a change of attitude.

“I’ve taken a lot of phone calls from locals that are now very excited that cannabis is readily available for them. I think that we’re getting a younger population moving into the area that’s more open-minded toward it.”

However, Herrera said she believes the decision truly came from the threat of raising property taxes in wake of the town’s exposed financial crisis.

“Over our years campaigning, I saw a lot of people who h

ad said 'no' in the past change their minds,” Herrera said, “I think people were thinking, 'are we going to double or triple our property tax or vote in cannabis? This is attacking our pocketbook now, and we don’t want that, so we’re going to vote it in.'”

Although Palmer Lake won’t be seeing the dollar signs from this decision for a few months, those involved believe it was the right choice to bring some life and financial stability back to their small mountain town.

“We live in such a unique area,” Woodward said, “I don’t think us being open day one is going to change attitudes of people that were fearful of what our business will bring, but I think within a couple of months they’re going to start realizing the benefits.