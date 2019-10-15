Back in the Tri-Lakeian saddle following my little 17-day, 6,000-mile odyssey through the southwest and the Golden State...
This likely once-in-a-lifetime trip — the equivalent of driving from New York to L.A. and back (plus 900 miles), or just over one-quarter of the way around the world at the equator — included stops at every town I’ve ever lived in, along with visits with friends, family and cattle/publishing connections in Oklahoma, Texas and California. Getting to the towns in question was easy enough; finding houses I’d not been to in decades, in neighborhoods that may no longer exist, proved to be a challenge. (And terrific as it was to cover so much ground in a non-hurry, I’ve already decided that my next travel adventure would be the attitudinal and logistical opposite of this one: go someplace interesting and never leave the premises for two weeks, except perhaps for dinner.)
For the record, the towns/cities of former residence covered between Sept. 15 and Oct. 1 are as follows (in chronological order): Oklahoma City, Okla.; Elk Falls Ranch (between Conifer and Bailey, Colo.); Evergreen, Colo.; La Veta, Colo. (site of a four-month stint during high school); Lakewood, Colo. (home of the original campus of Colorado Christian University, known as Rockmont College during my time there in 1981-‘82), Walsenburg, Colo. (one-time home of Searle Ranch and the Texas Longhorn Journal), Santa Barbara, Calif. (where I spent one eventful year mostly not going to school), Brackettville, Texas (home of Alamo Village, site of the movie set for John Wayne’s original “The Alamo” movie and later a tourist attraction featuring live music and daily gunfights), Premont, Texas (headquarters of the band Mesquite from 1986 through ’88), Celina, Texas (short-lived home of the Texas Longhorn Journal), Euless/Bedford, Texas, (TLJ’s home from 1991-‘94) and, of course, Colorado Springs and Monument.
And yes, the precious cargo — an Epiphone hollow-body guitar and Vox amp — were safely delivered to the intended recipient in the Los Angeles-area city of Lawndale, Calif., thus fulfilling my mission’s original charter. Got to see a lot of country in the bargain, and Monument seemed to get along just fine in my absence (alas). But now on to more community-centric matters, namely the upcoming election on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Not even going to “go there” regarding how anybody ought to vote on specific ballot measures; you’ve got 20 days to get yourself up to speed on this stuff (if you’re not already there).
Positions on the Lewis-Palmer School District 38 board are always a high-priority affair, with this time around being no exception. The what, how, why and where of our kids’ education is a big deal (in my view the “what” and “how” — curriculum and delivery system — dwarf financial considerations in importance, but don’t get me started), and while there’s way too much non-local control involved for my tastes, these are the folks whose mindsets will help move the district’s philosophical, ideological and economic needle one direction or another.
Other than Theresa Phillips (who runs unopposed in Director District 2) I’ve met each of the current slate of school board candidates and can attest that there’s not a bad guy in the bunch. They all seem to truly care about the kids and about our community, though a little research will reveal different positions on the issues and different approaches to skinning the edu-cat. I encourage you, if you haven’t already, to get acquainted with these guys either in person or through their online footprints, and cast a properly informed vote as opposed to selecting on the basis of cutest profile pic (don’t try to tell me you’ve never made a decision of some sort on that basis). Here’s the lineup, along with web and contact info for each glutton for punishment:
DIRECTOR DISTRICT 4
Ryan Graham: ElectRyanGraham.com; 719-351-4014; Facebook.com/graham4d38; Graham4d38@gmail.com
Ron Schwarz: SchwarzD38.com; email: Vote@SchwarzD38.com; Facebook.com/RonSchwarzD38
DIRECTOR DISTRICT 5
Matthew Clawson: Clawson4d38.com; 719-822-3335; matthew@clawsonlaw.net
Adam Cupp: TeamCupp.com; 515-490-2638; Facebook.com/TeamCupp; Adam@TeamCupp.com
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.