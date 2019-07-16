Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain tonight (Wednesday, July 17) at Limbach Park in downtown Monument, as favorite son Miguel Dakota and Dream Feed take the stage … it’s just ol’ Wayne Hammerstadt, the largely unseen driving force behind much of the music you hear in the Tri-Lakes area and Colorado Springs.
“Music’s been in my blood for a long time, and I’ve always done everything I could to keep myself close to my first and last love in whatever capacity I can serve … as a player, promoter and general enabler/facilitator of live music. I don’t have time for a haircut or a real job, but I love what I do,” he says with a laugh.
A 30-year resident of the Colorado Springs area (he’s been sequestered in that Black Forest/Elbert “Bermuda triangle” east of Highway 83 for some 16 years now), Wayne’s built a reputation around the area as a musician’s musician, having pursued his craft with a passion since his early teens. “I completely immersed myself into the world of guitar playing and music itself, studying music theory and exposing myself to the widest variety of musical influences I could get my hands and ears on.”
From Jeff Beck, Ritchie Blackmore and Jimi Hendrix to Andres Segovia, Bach and Spanish Renaissance lute music, Wayne’s wealth of musical backgrounding is evident in his performances, both on the electric guitar with his band, Hammerstadt, his lead-guitar position in the beloved Inman Brothers band and his solo-acoustic classical guitar shows (he has a standing gig at the Cliff House in Manitou Springs every Saturday evening; definitely worth checking out if you’re up for some sublime guitar-work) and performances with music-mate Mike Sunjka and at frequent sit-ins with musicians around the area.
Wayne’s “Anonymous Presents” outfit has several summer series in full swing around the area, including the Monument “Concerts in the Park” and the Forest Lakes series in the neighborhood west of I-25 on Baptist Road.
“I started doing promotions in 2012, hoping to fill a void of both quality and quantity I saw in that area. It’s another way of staying involved in music and keeps me around great people. It’s about building community through these events; if you check out the scene at Limbach Park tonight you’ll notice a family feel to the atmosphere … these people don’t all know each other, but they’re connected by the common ground that music can help create. Not to get too romantic about it, but it gives me great joy to see hundreds of people coming together, smiling, laughing and having fun, through my efforts and those of our musician-partners. We’re literally all in this together.”
Wayne’s appreciation for the freedom of expression and assembly aspects of his work both in the playing and promoting arenas seem to be derived from his upbringing as a “kid of the world.” Born to a military family in the U.S. (Armour, South Dakota to be exact) but spending much of his life in West Berlin during the Soviet era, Wayne got a worldview-forming look at life behind the Iron Curtain and in other countries where daily subsistence is neither guaranteed nor taken for granted.
“I had the rare experience of flying into Moscow and into Ukraine and even visited Soviet-controlled Uzbekistan as a young man … talk about your clash of cultures. Here’s me with my long hair, my parka and my Walkman and headphones, which I’m sure looked as strange to the guy in the turban riding a camel as he did to me. I also saw a lot of people living in real poverty and under true oppression, which we can’t really grasp here in the U.S. The fact that we’re able to just gather together on a Wednesday night in a public place as free citizens is a privilege that millions, if not billions, of people around the world, will never know and is something for which I’m very grateful.”
Wayne downplays his role as the single-handed savior (not to be confused with the “single-handed sailor” of which Mark Knopfler sang on Dire Straits’ Communiqué album) of the Monument concert series, but the shoe definitely fits.
“The Tri-Lakes Chamber had decided to step back from the production of the series, which I had worked on as a contractor since 2012. It’s near and dear to my heart, and way too good a thing to let go. It’s a summertime institution around here. A lot of people come out not even knowing who’s playing — for them it’s just the place to be at 7 on a Wednesday night in the Tri-Lakes area.”
(Speaking of places to be, the July 31 show at Limbach Park will feature none other than the venerable Ashtōnz … be there! For info on upcoming performances search Monument, CO Concerts in the Park on Facebook or go to TriLakesChamber.com).
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.