Along the Divide: Value Up: A message of hope in the storm
“It’s about hope, which comes from value. When kids don’t feel valued at home or at school, they’re vulnerable to all kinds of bad things. Bad decisions and bad outcomes. The suicides, the drug and alcohol abuse, the teenage pregnancies … they all include different details from kid to kid, but the common thread is not feeling valuable as individuals.”
This is the mission field of Value Up, a project founded in 2004 and headquartered in the Tri-Lakes area since 2016. Founder Mike Donahue and his wife, Rachel, along with their partner, Craig Scott of Littleton, (Columbine survivor and brother of Rachel Scott, the first person murdered during the horrific event on April 20, 1999) have been carrying Value Up’s message of self-worth to high school students across the country.
“Between Craig and I we’ve reached over 2,000,000 students through our presentations, but the work will never be done,” Mike said. “A lot of them get bad messages at home, which are too often reinforced at school by kids who are just being kids — which includes being thoughtless and mean. A lot of these vulnerable young people don’t have the emotional tools or the perspective to separate the true from the false, and these negative messages can penetrate deeply and chart a destructive path.”
Providing a healthy counter-message is the goal of Value Up, and Mike Donahue knows of whence he speaks. Growing up in a poor, single-family household in Boston, Mike was an emancipated minor at 16 (with a restraining order that kept him from a violent home situation, but also made him unable to see or communicating with his siblings), finishing high school on his own while fighting a serious lack of value in his own life.
“I walked that line of potentially fatal self-sabotage during my teenage years but was able to push through, graduate and get into the Air Force, where I served four years,” Mike said.
His own resonant “voice of value” came through his acceptance of Jesus Christ at 21, and Mike is carrying that message as youth pastor at The Ascent Church on Woodmoor Drive in Monument. “I obviously don’t push my faith in the school environment … it would be in violation of current public-school regulations, and it’s far too personal a thing to get into in this forum anyway,” he said. “Our goal is showing each student his or her basic worth as a human being, and the journey is theirs from there.”
Which brings us to The Shoes (not to be confused with “The Cruel Shoes” — sorry, Steve Martin fans!) It’s impossible for words to do justice to Mike’s amazingly painful, beautiful and heart-rending “Walk A Mile” video that’s part of the Value Up curriculum, so I encourage you to check it out on their Facebook page @Value Up/Colorado. Let’s just say that if you don’t need a Kleenex at some point during the thing, your empathy-valves just might be broken. It’s a taste of what the Value Up team encounters on campus at every presentation, and what so many of our own kids carry with them daily.
“I was in the same vulnerable position then that a bunch of kids are in today, only there’s so much more pressure now than we knew,” Mike said. “Used to be when we came home from school, we could leave the meanness behind and be ourselves. Go out and play or whatever we did to forget that stuff for a while. But with social media and the constant inflow and outflow of information in their lives, there’s no ‘safe space’ from the pressure — it’s just relentless. And you get one dumb, silly, reckless, drunk or just embarrassing thing captured on video from a party or anywhere else, and it never goes away. Kids need someplace to go with all this stuff; the kind of healthy outlet that Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold never found.”
There is hope, though, and Value Up is definitely Part of the Solution in this regard. Thanks to the Donahues for their presence in an area of true need (El Paso County has become one of the “leading” youth suicide areas in the country), and for their daily work in the trenches of this very real battleground. For more info go to Value-Up.org or Facebook.com/ValueUpColorado.
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.