Along the Divide: The Country Club at Woodmoor: Aging gracefully (sans botox!)
It was a Monday in early September 1988 — Labor Day weekend officially marked the end of the tennis season at Woodmoor Country Club (outdoor courts in those days), but it was never specifically stated when my golf privileges actually ended. As Head Tennis Professional (don’t get too excited; they were desperate and I was a 25 year old willing to work cheap) I was allowed the equivalent of standby passenger status on the golf course: whenever nobody else wanted to play, I could. This included Mondays, when the club was closed (which meant no amenities — walking, carrying one’s clubs, and Bringing YOB, if you dig).
So freshly out of employ, and with three friends hanging out for the weekend at my folks’ house on Tam O’ Shanter Way (none of whom had anywhere to be on this particular Monday either, apparently), the four of us rolled out in our non-regulation attire: jeans, cutoffs, T-shirts; definitely in violation of the club’s collared shirt/no-denim dress code — and headed for the ninth tee box, just a couple hundred yards from the house. Not sure which of us was first on the tee, but as we prepared to hit ’em long and straight, a car pulled to a stop alongside us on the club driveway.
“What are you doing?” yelled the driver out of the front passenger window. Looking to see who was asking, I recognized club golf pro Ray Fielder as our inquisitor. “Playing golf,” I responded, which may have been a matter of opinion. “No, you’re not!” said Ray, getting out of his car. Before I could come back with my best Al Czervik “no respect” bit, Ray proceeded to explain that the monthly Woodchoppers tournament was in full swing (soda speak) and that we’d wandered right into the middle of it. D’oh! So much for our visions of a glorious afternoon of free, no-rules golf.
What’s this got to do with anything today? Not much, except that this little episode out of some ’80s slacker/stoner film came to mind one morning last week as I drove past the ninth tee to the place that’ll always be simply “Woodmoor” to me. Thirty-one years after my lone, unforgettable (for me), forgettable (for them) season as the tennis pro here, I’m back as a rank-and-file, dues-paying tennis member. And the place has been doing quite well in my absence — in recent years, at least. Those of you in the loop know of the ups and downs, the multiple changes of ownership (and name) over the decades, and the perpetual behind-the-eight-ball-ness that was the club’s legacy for much of its past.
But as the club prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary this summer (it was officially dedicated by Colorado governor John Love on June 24, 1969) the entity now known as The Country Club at Woodmoor is in excellent shape physically, financially and emotionally. “We’re taking care of day-to-day business, while making improvements with the future in mind,” said general manager Chris Johnson, who held the same position at The Pinery in Parker prior to joining the Woodmoor team in 2018.
“We’re owned by a group of investors who are on the same page, and who have a commitment to helping this club realize its potential both to the membership and as an asset to the community,” he added. “We’ve come a long way since the tough stretch of 2012-14 (when the club was in bankruptcy) and are up from around 400 members then to 740 or so today.”
In addition to being the home of my favorite golf course (which has been consistently recognized as one of the toughest tracks in Colorado according to head golf pro Nick Patterson), The Club boasts indoor and outdoor pools (with a year-round swimming program headed by Arin Peterson, who was a lifeguard here during my tennis-teaching stint) four indoor tennis courts, a full workout facility and restaurant.
“Both Arin and I started here in 2013, when things were really tough,” said athletic director Keegan Bennett, who also oversees the tennis program. “It’s great now; membership continues to grow and we have a lot to offer families, couples and single residents of the area.”
You can tell a lot about the general health of a workplace by the atmosphere and by the attitudes of its employees, and the vibe I’ve gotten here has been 100 percent welcoming and positive (even before they caught wind that I was writing a column about the place). If you’ve not checked it out, or if it’s been a while, stop by for a tour, call 481-2272 for info or find them at ccwoodmoor.com. It’s perfect timing: the wet winter is going to make for a fantastic golf season, and you’re far less likely to encounter renegade, jeans-wearing, rule-bending seasonal employees on the course these days.
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.