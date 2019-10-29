“There’s pumpkin pies and pumpkin fritters, pumpkin cores to feed the critters … tasty pumpkin cider in a glaaassss” … you get the idea, thanks to the folks at Walt Disney Productions.
Our story begins in North Carolina, where young John Chapman’s love affair with rural life was born and nurtured on his grandpa’s dairy farm. “I’ve worked in IT as a (Department of Defense) contractor, spent time serving my country, and today I’m doing what makes me happy,” said John. He and his wife Bengetta are the owner-operators of the Colorado Pumpkin Patch, located just across the road from the former town of Gwillimville on the south side of Highway 105 west of Highway 83.
“It’s a family project, and we love bringing joy to the community through it,” says John, who moved from the Washington, D.C., area to Colorado to attend Colorado Christian University after 12 years combined active and reserve duty in the Navy and Air Force. The Chapman family’s initial foray into pumpkin-purveyance began in 2008 on property in the Walden neighborhood just east of 83.
“I’d seen a lot of potential for this kind of thing and realizing that we would really be the only pumpkin patch in the area, we decided to take the leap of faith,” he said.
And so was born Johnny Pumpkinseed — the spiritual/cultural descendant of that noted apple-trafficker, the “other” John Chapman.
The official legal description for the Chapman family enterprise is ‘agritainment.’ “It’s a new designation for what we do,” says John. “Providing outdoor entertainment and recreation for schoolkids, families and folks up and down the Front Range, including special needs kids, foster children and the disadvantaged.”
This is where the Chapman family’s outreach (the Johnny Pumpkinseed Program, naturally) comes into play.
“We waive admission for these groups, and each kid gets a free pumpkin to take with them. The Lord has blessed my family, providing for us when things are tough and it’s important to us to pour these blessings back into the community.” (Among their tough times were three forced relocations due to misinformation and poor counsel, including a situation on property near Larkspur where they were denied a promised operating permit the day before the patch was to open for the season.)
The current Colorado Pumpkin Patch site is on land originally homesteaded by the Brown family in the 1890s, the spread that once included what is now the Jackson Ranch neighborhood near Roller Coaster and Higby Roads.
“I’d been named general manager at Jellystone Park off Tomah Road in 2015, and we introduced and managed the patch there from 2013 to 2016. Our goal all along was to have our own land for this, and while we had our setbacks, it didn’t keep us from looking ahead. We found this property, and I honestly didn’t think a farm purchase would work out. Once we started the process, everything started to come together, and obstacles seemed to just move out of the way. It was an amazing blessing,” John says.
The property includes a house that is the family residence (and where Jackson Ranch developer Marlene Brown’s grandfather and his brothers were born around 1910), horse barn and arena, along with pastureland that is now the pumpkin patch.
This fall marks the second season at what the family plans on being the permanent home for Colorado Pumpkin Patch and it’s become an accepted part of the neighborhood, increased traffic and all. “We’re working on ways to alleviate some of the short-term traffic increase impact, and we get along well with the neighbors,” John adds. “They’re happy the farm stayed a farm vs. becoming a new development.”
Pumpkin Patch activities include tractor-led hayrides through the “Colorado Wildlife Safari,” 80-foot straw slides, straw maze, outdoor laser tag, pony rides, face painting, “human foosball,” slingshot-type gourd launchers (my personal favorites) and a farm animal petting area.
If you’ve not visited yet, you need to get moving — Halloween’s your last chance ’til next year! For more information (including bulk pumpkins for sale), call 719-799-6708 or go to ColoradoPumpkinPatch.net.
