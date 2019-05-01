Along the Divide: Thanks, Mom … wish all these folks had gotten to know you
Don’t know if this is going to be a posthumous tribute or not (things were not looking good at press time), but for all practical purposes we lost Lorna Searle in the spring of 2013. A bad batch of thyroid medicine — with literally thousands of times the correct amount of active ingredient mixed into each pill (the resulting tests showed her to have taken about 10 years’ worth of the medicine in five days) put her in the ICU at St. Francis for a week and a half, during which time we nearly lost her. She survived the ordeal, but the damage was done, and the mom we knew would not return, except in brief glimpses. The resulting (successful) lawsuit against the Utah pharmacy responsible for the “accident” may have helped prevent this from happening to future patients, but didn’t change anything for Mom and us.
Lorna Kay Joyce Fishel was born and raised in the Seattle area. She graduated from Issaquah High and met Stan Searle while a student at Seattle Pacific College; he was at the University of Washington. She inherited from her mother, Roberta, an infectious enthusiasm for life and a noticeable lack of self-consciousness. A “yell leader” in high school, this same rah-rah spirit served her well in adulthood as a mother, wife and businesswoman (especially when channeled into her efforts as sales manager for the Texas Longhorn Journal, a national trade publication she and my dad founded in 1975 when we lived in Evergreen, Colo.) It was not uncommon for Mom to traipse about the country on TLJ business, often in a vehicle borrowed from whatever “Longhorn friend” she happened to be staying with on that particular trip, taking names (and pictures) and kicking sales tail, forming long-term relationships as a natural part of the process. She never saw these folks as mere customers; once in the fold they were de facto family members.
Her social fearlessness, while an occasional source of discomfort/embarrassment for her kids, also made her a formidable ambassador for Christ. She was one of the three least apologetic, most confident witnesses for her faith that I’ve known (the other two were my dad’s mom Connie Searle and my late sister Shelley; maybe we guys could take a lesson from this). The thought came to me yesterday while driving on Jackson Creek Parkway: why was Mom so unabashed about her relationship with Jesus? Because it never occurred to her not to be.
I credit Mom in large part for my love of music (she was quite a good singer) and movies; in a display of emotional masochism I listened to the soundtracks from both “The Sound of Music” and “Mary Poppins” for the first time in at least 45 years while writing this (“A Spoonful of Sugar,” indeed!) She was one of the greatest — loudest, at least — Denver Broncos fans I’ve been around and lovingly pushed me into sports as a kid, which I hugely appreciate now. Got the reading/writing thing from her and dad (both of whom were word-heads, and passed on to me their appreciation for language in its spoken and written forms).
It’s hard to know exactly what to include here, but this illustration pretty much sums up Lorna Searle’s je ne sais quoi: after getting off the phone with someone, she reports that not only did she sell this man his first set of Longhorn cattle just then, but also a full-page ad in the next issue of the Texas Longhorn Journal. While he was on the phone, she got him signed up for her monthly Fibromyalgia support-group meeting, then led him to Christ before they hung up … and it was a wrong number! (It’s a joke, but not very far off as anyone who spent time around her would attest.)
This is an occasion for both sadness and gratitude, with one of the things I lament most being the fact that hardly any of the hundreds of friends and connections I’ve made during the past six years (the point at which I decided to actually live in Monument rather than just driving though and past it) got a chance to know my mom. Y’all would’ve loved her, too. While I was “coming out” around here via the meat, the moo-sic, the Tri-Lakes Chamber and my other various pursuits, Mom was going the other direction, steadily losing ground to the dementia brought on by the bad-dosage episode described above.
It’s nigh unto impossible to do justice to a life-well-lived in mere words. As in the case of my sister, Shelley, who turned her fatal case of lung cancer into a three-year ministry that did her Savior proud, Lorna Searle was one of those people about whom you could say “If you didn’t know her, no words are adequate. If you knew her, no words are needed.” R.I.P. (Rejoice in Paradise), Mom.
Note: the fibromyalgia support group is still a going thing; go to FibroHelp.net or call 481-2230 for info.
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.