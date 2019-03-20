Along the Divide: Stake(holder)s are high for Downtown MoTown
Driving down 2nd Street through Monument on a recent, typically quiet Tuesday evening, I turned left onto Front Street and allowed myself a little municipal musing (a “duskdream,” as it were): I imagined people — walking down the sidewalks, with stores lit up and folks inside engaged in the voluntary exchange of goods, services and capital, conducting commerce past 5:30 p.m. — an actual Downtown MoTown scene! Coming out of my reverie, I noted to myself that the only places open on my route were The Bistro On 2nd and La Casa Fiesta (two fine establishments, to be sure), and there was scant bustle to be found.
Here’s the deal: We’ve got a bunch of great people on the Monument business scene — smart, creative, enterprising and deeply invested (financially and emotionally) folks who “work hard for the money,” to borrow from the late Donna Summer — and I’m happy to be friends with a bunch of them. But at the risk of stepping on Tri-Lakes toes, I gotta say: our downtown is an underachiever. There’s too much good stuff going on down there for it to be the well-kept secret it remains to too many people around the area. I’m not amazed anymore to mention what I think is a well-known downtown reference point and have someone who lives here ask “Where’s that?”
I know that some of you like it just that way, those who find the Coffee Cup Café too crowded already and who are convinced that the place is absolutely going to the canines. (Spare me the stuff about our traffic, though … have you driven in any American population center in the past five or 10 years? I do feel your pain regarding the timing of the lights on Highway 105 headed east, however.) And there’s always the close-the-gate-behind-me factor; everybody wants to be the last one allowed to build/live in a nice place like this, though each family moving here since “Henry’s Station” was founded in the 1870s (named for early settler Henry Limbach) is as guilty as the most recent interloper/view-spoiler.
Don’t cry for downtown MoTown, though. There’s a bunch of folks taking the Monumental bull by the horns as we speak — in organized, disorganized, official and unofficial capacities. One of the newest and most energized groups in this effort is the Downtown Monument Stakeholders, an unlicensed, open-to-all gathering of Monument-minded businessfolk and concerned citizens formed in 2017. (I was hesitant to attend their meetings at first; thought I’d heard “Downtown Snakeholders,” which I’m just not that into.)
There’s no official charter involved in Project Stakeholder, just a mutual interest among participants in maximizing efforts for their businesses and for the town of Monument itself. The list of stuff they’re helping to make happen is long and ambitious, but not frivolous — it includes specific events such as the celebration of Monument’s 140th Birthday (planned for June 15 downtown; stay tuned for details) along with practical matters like signage around town pointing out (and pointing to) the plethora of shopping, sightseeing and art-savoring opportunities in the heart of the Mo-Zone.
I’m a relative Chuckie-come-lately to Tri-Lakes life, having spent the first 19 of my 24-plus years in the area commuting from Monument to Littleton or to Colorado Springs and not taking much time to smell the coffee in my own neighborhood. (Much better now, thank you.) As such, I don’t know how this current interest in Monumental revitalization compares to earlier efforts, but it’s a bunch of good people involved — and they actually get along! There’s a passel of groups doing good things around here (Kiwanis, Lions Club, Tri-Lakes Chamber, the Historic Monument Merchants Association, Awake the Lake, Tri-Lakes Cares, just to name a few) and plenty of opportunities to jump in and help make a difference for the better.
To find out more about the Stakeholders’ mission, contact Madeline Vandenhoek at 884-8013 or mvandenhoek@tomgov.org, or just show up at one of their monthly meetings, held at 5:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 2nd St., in Monument. For general Monument info, go to downtownmonument.org.
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.