Along the Divide: 'Scene and herd,' from MoTown to LoDo
Hoofbeats! Coming from behind Coors Field in Denver’s LoDo district, onto Wynkoop Street up to Union Station then heading southeast on 17th Street through the heart of downtown. Hoofbeats?
In this Year of Our Lord Two Thousand and Nineteen, in the age of driverless cars, sidewalk scooters and Uber for the carless, the traffic-averse and the overserved?
Hoofbeats are part of a time-warp scene from the glory days of the great drives, when cattle gathered by the millions from Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana were pushed to railheads in Kansas for their journey by train to markets eastward.
Hoofbeats echo the post-Civil War era when long-horned cattle almost single-hoofedly rescued the American economy and put meat on tables from Austin to Boston.
Hoofbeats conjure the ghosts of Charles Goodnight and Oliver Loving, herding up to 3,000 head of cattle at a time from West Texas across the badlands of New Mexico, through the town of Pueblo and passing just east of Denver bound for the Union Pacific rail stop at Cheyenne.
Hoofbeats will return to downtown Denver Jan. 10, with an anticipated 100,000 folks (weather-contingent, of course) lining the parade route as members of the Searle Ranch Texas Longhorn herd kick off the 2019 National Western Stock Show in “Monumental” style.
It’s the 113th edition of what’s simply known in agri-circles as “the Stock Show,” and since 2006 the whole shootin’ match has been officially inaugurated by 40-some head of registered Texas Longhorns leading the downtown parade in a celebration of Denver’s and Colorado’s Old West heritage. They’re the very same cattle you’ll see out your car window on Highway 105 between King’s Deer and Highway 83 from May to November every year — they “winter” in that tropical paradise known as Ellicott, east of the Springs. The very same bunch of bovines that you can see up-close and personal (and possibly touch; they’ll eat out of your hand) if you make it to one of our summertime “Meat & Moo-sic” barn parties or to the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce’s monthly mixer at Searle Ranch, which has been held in June each year since 2015.
It’s a pretty cool thing to be a part of, and while the real cowboy on the spread is my dad, Stan (a.k.a. “the guy in the cowboy hat” around Monument) I have come to appreciate both the reality and the symbolism that these cattle bring to the fore. The distinctive, colorful, unmistakable Texas Longhorn has earned its place as the living embodiment of the American spirit: tough, intelligent, resilient, self-sufficient, fiercely independent yet herd-protective (with a maternal instinct you don’t want to test), physically intimidating but attitudinally laid-back (really!)
Volumes can be — and have been — written about this majestic animal and its place in history going back to Columbus’ second voyage to the New World (ancestors of the Longhorn were brought to the Western Hemisphere in 1494), but we’ve not space for that here. Come on up to Denver at High Noon Jan. 10 and see “how the West was won” for yourself! For a full schedule of 2019 NWSS activities go to nationalwestern.com; for more info on the Tri-Lakes area’s own little piece of history check out searleranch.com or facebook.com/searlebeef. Happy New Year, buckaroos!
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. He has three kids, Mike, Caitlin and Sarah, all veterans of the Lewis-Palmer school system, and resides in the 1870s-era Gwillimville Cabin on Searle Ranch east of Monument. His band Ashtonz was one of the Colorado Springs Gazette’s Best of the Springs nominees in 2018 and plays regularly (“somewhat irregularly,” he corrects) up and down the Front Range. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.