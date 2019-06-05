As I entered Monument Cemetery on Memorial Day, I realized that I had never set foot on the grounds in my 25-plus years of living around here. Guess I’d never had a good enough excuse, and it’s not really a stop on the social circuit around here. I was aware of the annual Memorial Day Ceremony there and had intended to go last year, but got waylaid by the dedication of the Palmer Lake dock — always something wild and wacky going on in these parts!
Beautiful weather greeted record attendance on May 27, a sunny counterpoint to the serious (though not completely somber; an element of joyful gratitude was tangible ’midst the ’membrance) nature of the occasion. The bell tolled at the hand of bellmaster Max Williams as the name of each of the more than 100 U.S. military veterans buried here was read, with those gathered given cause to pause and consider their sacrifice and to share in the gratitude that is a natural by-product of such reflection.
The program was emceed by Monument Mayor Don Wilson and included readings and reflections from Rev. Bob Kaylor of Tri-Lakes United Methodist Church, Rep. Terri Carver, R-Colorado Springs, retired Air Force Maj. Darby Kelly and Army Maj. Stephanie O’Connors. Iraq and Afghanistan Army veteran Robert Bishop was the keynote speaker. The POW/MIA flag was raised by my friend retired Army Col. Randy Fritz, who is also the American Legion Post 9-11 commander, and among the name-readers were Monument Town Manager Mike Foreman and my bud retired Air Force Lt. Col. Sheri Miller.
The event is coordinated annually by the Town of Monument with big assists from the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion Advisors, Auxiliary to VFW Post 7829 and the St. Peter Knights of Columbus, Lewis-Palmer Middle School Band, directed by Rose Dunphey and Mike Mozingo.
“It’s an honor to be a part of something like this, and we’re very pleased with the attendance and the level of involvement from participants and onlookers,” said Madeline Vandenhoek of the Town of Monument. “It was a beautiful ceremony, and opportunity to express our heartfelt appreciation for those recognized here and their families.”
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.