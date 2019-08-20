An abundance of opportunities for gratitude and humility on a Rocky Mountain weekend:
1) Friday, Aug. 9, Latigo Trails Equestrian Center near Black Forest: The occasion was the 21st annual Rocky Mountain Select Texas Longhorn Sale and Futurity, with folks from as near as five miles away and as far as Indiana and Oregon gathered to exhibit, buy and sell Texas Longhorns, to hang with fellow “Longhorn people” and enjoy time out of the heat and humidity which most of them fled for the weekend.
Our guest of honor was Sgt. Gabriel Martinez of Parker, who joined us at our pre-sale banquet as a representative of the nonprofit Semper Fi Fund. The SFF, which the Rocky Mountain Select Sale has partnered with since 2014, assists U.S. veterans from all military branches in any and all areas of need, from daily subsistence upon discharge to re-introduction counseling to job-placement help and everything in between.
Gabe’s testimonial — recounting his unplanned introduction to the Semper Fi Fund following the loss of both his legs in Afghanistan on Thanksgiving Day of 2010 — was powerfully moving and left nary a dry eye in the arena. Gabe credits his faith, family and the “Fi fund” for enabling him to embark upon the ongoing journey of peace and acceptance, which continues nearly nine years after that things-will-never-be-the-same day on the other side of the world. Thanks for your service and your huge sacrifice, Sgt. Martinez, and to the folks whose contributions enabled us to raise over $12,000 for the Semper Fi Fund (SemperFiFund.org.)
2) The weekend’s main event on Saturday morning, Aug. 10, at Latigo: though it’s been a few years since my mom was truly a part of the Longhorn stuff — we lost her for all intents and purposes in 2013 — this year’s sale was the first one held in her earthly absence, though her spiritual fingerprints and laugh-lines were all over the place throughout the weekend.
Lorna Searle was a well-known and well-loved fixture on the Longhorn scene as co-founder, co-publisher and advertising manager for the Texas Longhorn Journal beginning in the mid-1970s. She was a tireless cheerleader/promoter of the cattle and the people who raised them, a contagious spirit which inspired the presentation of the first annual Lorna Searle “Longhorn Moo-ssionary” award on Saturday. The gorgeous custom plaque (a team effort from Merrilee Ellis of Hope Hypnotherapy and Davina Dryden of Eagle Engraving) is being sent to our friend Alexandra Dees of CR Longhorns in Harper, Ore., who was unable to join us in person.
The announcement of this award and naming of its first recipient was tougher than anticipated (came close to violating the well-known “no crying in ranching!” rule), but being able to honor my mom among her Longhorn-loving peers and to recognize and celebrate the legacy inherited by our inaugural award recipient was well worth the couple of minutes outside my comfort zone. Thanks, Mom. Congratulations, Alex.
3) Saturday night at Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers in Colorado Springs: Ashtonz’ scheduled “Rocky Mountain Roundup” show with WireWood Station. The beautiful sight of a near-sellout crowd of 485 friends, family and neighbors enthusiastically singing along to our “This Land Is Your Land/God Bless America/City of New Orleans” mashup toward the end of our 90-minute set … gratifying and humbling indeed, as was hall owner J.W. Roth’s “best show yet!” post-event exclamation. Wow.
4) Sunday, Aug. 11, Greenhorn Park (south of Pueblo between Colorado City and Rye), toward the end of Ashtonz’ third consecutive appearance at the annual Greenhorn Valley Customer Appreciation Picnic. The 21st annual free picnic was attended by approximately 1,000 Greenhorn Valley residents, hosted/sponsored by area businesses Mountain Disposal, Ace Hardware, Bank of the San Juans and Max’s Place. The military vets in attendance had gathered in front of our flatbed trailer-stage for a photo and a quick thanks for their service near the end of our performance when one of them came up close to me and simply said, “thanks for bringing joy here today. God bless you.” Mission accomplished.
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.