Along the Divide: Mamas, DO let your babies grow up to be Ashtōnz!
Okay, so I’m an Ashtōn … and proud of it! It’s an honor and an absolute gas for a dude who’s had some song or another rattling around in his brain since 1966 (when the Monkees’ first album came out, not coincidentally). We’re not talking Red Rocks or even the Pikes Peak Center (though Western Jubilee definitely has some Grand Ole Opry in its genes), but playing live music with my Ashtōnz bandmates at the venues mentioned in my previous column has yielded blessings well beyond what meets the eye. This ride on the U.S.S. Ashtōnz has created new relationships and reinforced existing ones by the hundreds and has opened personal and professional doors that would’ve otherwise just been parallel universes passing us by.
From our humble and humbling 2013 debut at the Speedtrap in Palmer Lake, which included a crash-education in audience selection (I was all excited to have absolutely packed the joint with my A.A. friends, realizing afterwards that a houseful of water-sippers monopolizing every table and barstool for an entire evening was not management’s idea of a big night) to hosting the annual Monu-Palooza music festival and twice being nominated in the Local Band category of The Gazette’s “Best of the Springs” competition, every year the music has gotten better and the community connection deeper.
So what’s the big deal about a handful of average duffers playing music around our ’hood, you ask? Here’s what makes this continuing foray into uncharted musical/social waters so special for us:
Who we play for.
If they’re not on our side to begin with, Ashtōnz audiences tend to be friends by the time we’re done with ’em, anyway. There’s a lot of fun going on during and between songs, and the real connection comes through making sure the audience is in on the joke (which is on us, much of the time). Musically speaking, my mission is for us to be good enough that it’s fun, but not so good that it’s not. Does that make sense?
What we play for.
We’ve been blessed to be a part of a several events every year that benefit area charities and causes, including Tri-Lakes Cares, Awake the Lake, Value Up (this April; stay tuned!), Palmer Lake Fireworks, Open Arms Pregnancy Center and others. This community involvement is a self-reinforcing thing, and it’s great to be a part of something bigger — it’s not about just showing up, plugging in and playing for a few hours. It’s about having a real impact on our own small part of the world (while eliciting smiles, dancing and occasional silliness).
Who we play with.
This has been one of the most cherished (and unanticipated) fringe-benefits of this entire adventure. The Ash-family consists of quality musicians — and even better people — and we’ve managed to avoid the lifestyle and attitude issues that seem to be an obligatory part of the band experience. Knock on Ash-wood, we’ve yet to have anyone miss a performance or show up drunk, stoned or otherwise incapacitated, with only one mid-show meltdown (which was itself a blessing in disguise, through which a noteworthy Ash-alum entered the picture). The whole gang is ever-appreciated: Nathan Gillis, Randy Simonoff, Scott Mason, Kerry Paige, Steve Haderle, Jason Figueroa, Paul-David Almond, Jim Dombrowski, Frank Hammond, Hillary Crider and Brady O’Connor.
The other part of this is the guest performers who’ve jumped onstage with us (never sure if it’s out of pity or strictly for the occasional farthing, but no matter), all of whom I consider friends and comrades-in-arms: Michelle Edwards, Bob Bowker, Marlene Reynolds, April Gilmore, Bonnie Schwam, Lisa Waltman, Joe Donaldson, Alyssa Ruffin, Tricia Parish, Derek Gray, Missy Cowan, Jimmy Marsh, Tom Dermody, A.J. Vacik, Joe Rush, Shawn Aaron, Ken Bailey, Theresa Evans, Thomas Fenech, Justin Zahn, Drea Van Allen, Lacie Preisler, Troy Allen, Derek Koch, Abbey Childers, Paul Figueroa, Nathan Cross, Dustin Turner, Jeremiah Smith, Rob Patterson, Luther Johnson, John Cornelius, Merrilee Ellis and Matthew Hexter … as fine a bunch of maniacs as you could hope to meet.
So consider yourselves warned; we’ll be coming to a music hall, tavern or place of public accommodation near you — soon! As Mark Knopfler famously said, “That ain’t workin” … and as soon as it begins to feel like it is, it’ll be time to go back to golf, needlepoint, decoupage or something entirely different. For info on upcoming Ash-events, go to Facebook.com/AshChaz.
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.
As to the band name Ashtōnz (pronounced “Ash-tones”), it’s an inside joke dating back to Evergreen High circa 1979 and involves a schoolmate’s intentionally mispronounced last name used as a pejorative, which had the benefit of sounding like something bad but wouldn’t get you thrown out of class.