Along the Divide: Let the miracles (Christmas and otherwise) commence!
Happy pre-Christmas week, friends and neighbors! To follow-up on last column’s cliffhanger re the Mountain Springs Recovery Center setting up shop in the former Ramada Inn on Woodmoor Drive, I apologize to anyone looking for a blow-by-blow analysis of the battle to keep the 30-day treatment center from happening at this location. There’s already an abundance of heated (overheated, I would submit) discussion available for your consumption — I recommend the local Nextdoor app for starters, along with literature distributed by the opposing “Not a Done Deal” group. These are sources of highly charged, emotionally loaded and largely dubious (in my opinion) rhetoric, with the prevailing message being that there’s absolutely no upside to the presence of this facility as situated. But shouldn’t we at least acknowledge the possible unicorn in the room?
The first phase of the Mountain Springs project has an expected opening in May, pending the county’s review of an appeal by Take Action El Paso County, the local group opposing the center. Assuming the county’s approval remains in place, my challenge to those in the vicinity would be to give this facility a “Monument-al” welcome … being the good neighbors they’d like the inpatient center to be. A side-element that has missing from the public conversation and that should be considered by those expressing quality-of-life concerns for the immediate area: from what I know about the situation at the Ramada in recent years — frequent police calls, arrests for drug activity and even prostitution — the new occupant will undoubtedly be a big improvement in terms of safety, security and general appearances for this particular chunk of the neighborhood.
Of course, the presence of another treatment center in our midst is a mixed bag for the Tri-Lakes community; how can it be otherwise? In a perfect world there’d be no market for such services here or anywhere else, but sources at the nearby Recovery Village in Palmer Lake estimate residency at 80 to 90 percent of capacity for most of 2018. Here’s an idea: instead of cursing the perceived darkness, how about lighting a candle? Here’s the Charlie Challenge for both the anti’s and the pros: Whenever walking or driving along this stretch of Woodmoor Drive, let’s offer up a quick prayer for all involved, asking that the facility succeed in (and stay faithful to) its stated mission, that it be a net asset to the community, and that the suffering and wounded souls who enter its doors be the recipients of the kind of miracle that heals hearts, restores families, and strengthens our social fabric “in an ever-widening circle of peace on Earth and good will to men,” as the A.A. book puts it. We all know families dealing (or not dealing) with substance abuse issues, and I’m hopeful that this center will be part of the solution.
As always, I reserve the right to be wrong about this and any other issue about which I’ve formulated an opinion (what freedom this brings! If you haven’t yet tried such an approach, I highly recommend it). See you in January; stay out of trouble ’til then … unless it’s too late!
Happy heavenly trails to our friend and former Monument mayor Marlin “Si” Sibell, who passed away Dec. 10 at 90. My family and the Sibells have been friends since my folks, Stan and Lorna Searle, came here in 1987, and my band Ashtonz has had the privilege of playing at Sibells’ downtown-MoTown barn on several occasions including their annual 3rd of July party. Not enough space to do this local legend justice here; stay tuned for a look back at Si’s life and his impact on the Tri-Lakes area in an upcoming issue.
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. He has three kids, all veterans of LPSD schools, and resides in the 1870s-era Gwillimville Cabin on Searle Ranch east of Monument. His band Ashtonz was one of the Colorado Springs Gazette’s Best of the Springs nominees in 2018 and plays up and down the Front Range. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.