Checking in from somewhere between L.A. and Monument, roughly 4,000 miles into what looks to be a 6,000-mile, 16-day odyssey.
With three and a half weeks between musical commitments and work-stuff that can be done from wherever my trusty laptop may find itself, what’s a fella to do but hit the open road? People and places to see, a little business to conduct along the way, some precious cargo to deliver (more on that later) and a travelin’ itch that’s due for a good scratching. And the kind of thing that would almost tend be no more than an idle daydream for all of us: the chance to visit every place I’ve ever lived, which turns out to be right around 20 towns/cities between Oklahoma, Colorado, California and Texas.
The unlikelihood of my ever being in a position to pull this off again anytime soon added fuel to the proverbial fire, and just to seal the deal I sold my daily-driver car (adios, Baby Whale!) the day before heading out in my rented 2019 GMC Terrain. We’ve got phone and laptop (“the office”, as it were), some primo driving music via Spotify with the XM/Sirius Satellite Radio as a backup (they don’t put CD players in the new vehicles, which I found out the hard way last summer), a duffel bag full of T-shirts, jeans, socks and underwear, my Ovation “road guitar,” basketball and tennis racket (in case of possible social/recreational emergencies), my trusty Canon EOS T5 Rebel camera (natch) and the aforementioned cargo: an Epiphone electric guitar and Vox amp, gifts from my friend Neil Bremner (an original Ashtonz member from our Evergreen days) to his brother, my friend and original Ashtonz member No. 3, Scott Bremner, currently living in Carson, Calif.
I just have to make it two more days, at press time, without any mishaps befalling the still-packed boxes in the back of the SUV. Kinda like getting them on the 3:10 to Yuma (the landscape definitely looked the part out there on I-10 across Texas, New Mexico and Arizona bound for California) … gotta watch out for rustlers, guitar thieves and road bandits of every stripe, while remembering to close the rear hatch every time it gets used lest we leave a trail of tears strewn about the highway behind us.
As to the “business” at hand, getting to drop in on my friends Bill Hudson and Lorinda Valentine’s big-money Texas Longhorn sale at the Fort Worth Stockyards on Sept. 21 gave me a chance to see a bunch of folks who’ve supported our own annual Rocky Mountain Select Texas Longhorn Sale and plant a bug in the ears of a few folks who oughta be there next year. Visits with Longhorn-raising friends at Weatherford, Texas along with California ranches near Gavilan Hills, Sanger and Marysville are also part of the account-maintenance process (and not exactly work, either; tends to entail a drive-and-talk ride amongst the cattle and a little picture-taking along the way, with a welcome or goodbye meal usually included in the package). Meetings with folks involved with the design and printing of Monument Living magazine near Los Angeles and Ventura provide further cover for this extended joyride-with-benefits.
There’s much to lay out here but we’re out of space for this week … tune in Oct. 16 to find out if the goods were delivered! And one last thing, which I discovered much to my delight at a truck stop near Tucson: they still make road atlases — on physical paper, no less (who knew?). Decided to call mine “Charles’ Atlas” (a reference you’ll get if you meet the minimum age requirement). More on the traveling-by-phone vs. actual map thing too in the next column … I can’t wait to hear what happens!
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.