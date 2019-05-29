Along the Divide: Joe Bohler: Artist, musician and Tri-Lakes treasure
To those of you around here who know Joe Bohler, the story of my first meeting with the noted artist and longtime Monument resident will come as no surprise. It was August 2016, and I was firming up plans for my self-concocted “Ride Against The Tide” (RATT) program (a one-man, 10-week, 8,500-mile Constitutional barnstorming tour from Monument to Washington, D.C.)
Chris and Kerri Bohler, then owners of The Villa in Palmer Lake (now 105 Social House) had graciously offered to host a fundraising dinner in support of the RATT mission and mentioned Chris’s dad, Joe, would like to help support the cause as well. This support ended up coming in the form of 30 donated prints of Joe’s beautifully sobering “A Lesson in Freedom” watercolor, inspired by the tragic events of September 11. The painting depicts an older man with a young boy (modeled on the late Al Miele of Monument and Joe’s grandson, Luke Hendricks) and an open chest of military memorabilia including a Purple Heart, WW II bomber jacket and various paper citations.
“This painting was done to honor the men and women who have served in the armed forces to defend our country”, explained Bohler, a Montana native who relocated from Kansas City to Monument in 1973. “The scene depicts a World War II veteran sharing memories with his grandson. As he draws the young boy in with his stories, he’s relating his feelings about freedom, bravery, patriotism and all the things we as Americans hold dear ... .”
The prints were given to Ride Against the Tide sponsors and donors and sold along the RATT-trail, helping to cover the cost of petrol and lodging on a route that included presentations in Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Maryland ... from the generosity of an big-time artist whose only meeting with me at that point was when I stopped by his home to pick up the prints!
“I’ve been blessed to be able to make a living doing what I love, and it’s important to acknowledge this and to give back whenever I can, especially around our community,” said Bohler, whose resumé includes a variety of national awards, pieces on display at highly respected exhibitions and galleries and numerous publication features and covers (Southwest Art, Sky West magazine, Reader’s Digest, and others). A career highlight was the commissioned painting in 1994 of the cowboy star Tex Ritter at the request of the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.
“I’ve had the chance to travel the world with settings in Venice, Rome, Tuscany, Portugal, Morocco and other points of inspiration as subject matter, to join an artists’ tour of the Grand Canyon, spending two weeks floating down the Colorado and painting canyon scenes, and have been able to learn from many great artists and to teach at artists’ workshops around the country. Not bad for a kid from Augusta, Mont., who decided he liked to draw!”
You’ve undoubtedly seen Joe’s work on the cover of the annual Tri-Lakes telephone directory over the past several years, and Joe’s a gifted musician whose blues-leaning piano chops have been captured on two CDs and may be heard at impromptu jams around the area. He and wife Alaina (a talented artist in her own right) have six kids in Colorado, Montana and Washington and 14 grandkids and eight great-grandchildren.
Joe Bohler prints and greeting cards are available by calling 505-2137 or 481-4251. If you’re out of the loop on the Joseph Bohler phenomenon, just Google him — you’ll be “Bohled” over!
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.