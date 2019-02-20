Along the Divide: It's alive ― music in the Mo-zone
It was just another weekend night around MoTown — Feb. 2, to be exact — and I’d finished up Ashtonz’s twin bill with the Monument-based band Mirage at the Sippin‘ and Kickin‘ fireworks fundraiser at Pinecrest in Palmer Lake at around 8:45 (unusually early in this line of “work,” but not necessarily a bad thing), hied myself over to Pikes Peak Brewing Company for a medium-sized helping of Skin & Bones (they’re a band, not a menu item), finishing up with a nightcap featuring Eighty3 at Back East Bar and Grill in Monument. Throw in a little bit of Latigo at the Palmer Lake Pub, maybe some Jason Miller or Jon E. Boothe at Speedtrap and a serious name like Billy Bob Thornton (or WireWood Station, perhaps) at Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, and there’s a snapshot of one kick-Ash local music scene. I’m pleased to be a part of it, both on the giving and receiving ends of the deal, and grateful for the relationships that have been forged and firmed up over a many night of music in the ’hood.
There’s definitely something in the rarefied air of the Palmer Divide: at the restaurants and bars, at periodic private entertainment venues such as Maguireville, Sibells’ barn and the barn at Searle Ranch, public concert facilities including Limbach Park in Monument (site of the annual Concerts in the Park series and the Pickin‘ on the Divide and Monu-Palooza music festivals), Larkspur Community Park and the Forest Lakes Amphitheatre (each of which hosts summer concert series beginning in June). Add to the mix the new 1,200-capacity Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers in the Northgate neighborhood and there’s a whole lotta shakin‘ goin‘ on around these parts. As such, here’s a quick overview at the places you’re likely to find live music on a recurring basis in the Tri-Lakes area and how to get in touch with them:
Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Highway 105, Palmer Lake
Contact: 481-0475, info@trilakesarts.org, trilakesarts.org
Established in 1999 and led by Executive Director Michael Maddox, this venue can hold 180. Concerts are generally held on Friday evenings, and local and national artists’ work is on display during the week. Check out the website or call for the music schedule and gallery hours.
Back East Bar and Grill, 1455 Cipriani Loop, Monument
Contact: 488-2252, backeastbarandgrill@gmail.com, backeastbarandgrill.com/monument
With a capacity of 162, Back East, operating since 2014, has a full menu and bar and hosts karaoke on Friday nights. Manager Jason Miller also hosts live music every other Saturday — stop in to hear Ashtonz on March 16!
Speedtrap, 84 Highway 105, Palmer Lake
Contact: 488-2007, speedtrapgo@gmail.com, speedtrapbistro.com
Owners Spencer Boyles and Samantha Padgett have operated this Palmer Lake spot since 2006. This is a joint near and dear to my heart since it served as host of Ashtonz’s area debut in 2013. Speedtrap has a full menu and bar and hosts open mic nights on Wednesdays, with live music Friday and Saturday nights.
Pikes Peak Brewing Company, 1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument
Contact: 208-4098, info@pikespeakbrewing.com, pikespeakbrewing.com
Established in 2011, with room for 116 (60 in the barrel room), Pikes Peak Brewing is owned by Chris Wright. The brewery has a light food menu, beer for days, and live music most Fridays and Saturdays. Check their website for a full schedule.
Palmer Lake Pub, 876 Highway 105, Palmer Lake
Contact: 344-5446, customerservice@plp.com, palmerlakepub.net
Owners Troy and Chantel Price opened the Palmer Lake Pub just last year, with a full menu and bar. They also host music trivia on Friday nights and live music on Saturday nights.
The Villa, 75 Highway 105, Palmer Lake
Contact: 481-2222, thevilla105@gmail.com, thevilla105.com
Established in 1956, The Villa is a local staple. Owner Matt Beck operates a full menu and bar with live music in the back courtyard beginning in June.
The Chicken Coop, 11627 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs
Contact: 495-3189, facebook.com/thechickencoopblackforest
Stop in and check out the Coop’s full menu and bar, then stay for poker on Tuesday and Friday nights and live music on Saturday nights.
Hearth House Wedding and Event Center, 192 Front St., Monument
Contact: 465-1418, hearthhousevenue.com
This brand-new venue was established in 2018 by Owner Christine Mikulas in downtown Monument. With a capacity of 280, Hearth House is accepting bookings accepted for weddings, private parties, music events, corporate meetings, banquets and fundraisers.
Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs
Contact: 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com
Owner JW Roth and President Brock Matthews just opened up the Boot Barn Hall this year, and this spot can hold a whopping 1,200-plus, so keep an eye out for some great shows to come.
In addition to the aforementioned venues, live music may be found on occasion at The Bistro On 2nd and Arlene’s Beans in Monument, and at The Stube and Dex’s Depot in Palmer Lake (the chow’s worth a visit, regardless). That oughta be enough to keep you busy for now, but stay tuned — more miscellaneous musical monkeyshines on tap in the March 6 issue!
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.