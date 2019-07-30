I’ve never been to Wales, but I suspect the weather’s similar to that of Scotland, where I have been (spent an amazing week there in 2001 with my dad and 30 other fun-lovers as part of a golf tour with Mike Rosen of KOA Radio; played Turnberry, Royal Troon, Carnoustie, Prestwick and the Old Course at St. Andrews). I was there for a perfectly precipitation-free seven days.
“So what’s this got to do with the price of beans on the Palmer Divide?” you might ask. Here you go: one Gwillim R. Gwillim (all the other first names were taken?) of Wales made his way to America in the late 1860s, setting up shop in Illinois. Finding the weather not to his liking, according to local historian Lucille Lavelett, Gwilllim and his family moved westward and upward, elevation-wise, homesteading in the Colorado Territory a few miles east of the area now known as Monument in 1869. “Gwillimville,” he not-so-imaginatively christened the plot of land near the headwaters of West Cherry Creek, fed by springs just north and south of Highway 105 and a half-mile west of Highway 83 (over the ridge from King’s Deer heading east, on today’s map).
Gwillim’s brother, Richard J. Gwillim, followed his brother from Wales, settling in Gwillimville in 1871. They would eventually be joined by two more brothers. In its heyday, the 25 or so families who populated Gwillimville raised potatoes, produced cheese and farmed in the small valley. The town of Monument (the former Henry’s Station, named for founder Henry Limbach) was formally established in 1879 five miles to the west. Gwillimville boasted a cheese factory, creamery, blacksmith shop, saloon, post office, hotel, school and church. (The Gwillimville school, built in 1881, would outlive the town by a far margin; more on that next week). Challenges such as a plague of grasshoppers, an outbreak of diphtheria which claimed the lives of Richard Gwillim’s two oldest daughters and touched pretty much every family in the area, made life on the Divide an undertaking for the hardiest of souls, and the potato blight marked the beginning of the end of the little stage-stop on the route from Colorado Springs to Denver.
Fast forward to 2018 … a 20-year on-and-off reclamation project by Monument rancher and businessman Stan Searle (the cable-TV industry pioneer and owner and operator of Tri-Lakes Cable from 1983 to 2000) has the Gwillimville cabin nigh unto habitable by humans. One of two remaining structures on the Gwillim property — the other is a loafing shed which today provides a modicum of shelter for the Searle Ranch Texas Longhorn herd — the cabin was de-bugged, de-moused (an ongoing battle) and equipped with electricity, a job so interesting to the folks at Mountain View Electric included in a photo-feature in their January 2019 Colorado Country Life magazine.
The 300-square-foot log building has running water (kitchen sink and bathroom with toilet and shower), two rooms, a mini-kitchen and, as of August of last year, a two-legged inhabitant (in addition to my eight-legged roommates, who tend to be fairly anti-social except when I’m asleep). Having sold my house up the hill in the Cherry Springs Ranch neighborhood in July 2018, I had the opportunity of serving as the “guinea pig” for the livability of this place. The final piece of the puzzle, following the addition of kitchen cupboards, concrete counter with two-unit countertop stove, mini-fridge, microwave, coffee maker (the essentials, in other words) was … drum roll … high-speed internet service! Another of the little-known challenges faced by the Gwillim family was dial-up service, with the primitive nature of the situation evidenced by their e-mail address (“WanderingWelshman@aol.com”, I believe it was).
You can see the Little Cabin on the Prairie from Highway 105 if you know where to look … have no fear, I do draw the curtains at night! Next week: The Continuing Saga of the Gwillimville School. See you at Limbach Park tonight (Ashtonz in concert, July 31 at 7 p.m.).
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.