It was the ultimate vote of confidence from a country’s architects to its people — the very notion of self-government was an audacious, high-stakes gamble. But the founders of the newborn United States of America struck political and societal gold in this heretofore untested theory, seeing in the American people not perfection, nor moral, intellectual, racial nor ethnic superiority, but what might be called “attitudinal excellence.” Or, if you will (or if you won’t) what we now know as the American spirit.
The very opposite of hubris, this was a spirit of humility, gratitude, generosity, decency, modesty and emotional maturity (commonly known as “wisdom”, once upon a time) that the Founders believed may just give this crazy idea of a hands-off political structure the possibility of succeeding. They’d seen this spirit at work under conditions in which true colors show, and felt no other form of government appropriate to the advancement, perpetuation and maintenance of this most desirable combination of character traits.
To the nation’s founders, it was not their place to “give” anything to the people … but merely to secure each citizen’s divinely-bestowed rights and provide a framework within which they could live their own lives, manage their own personal, social and professional relationships and realize to the utmost extent their human potential. In exchange, all that was asked of the people was to not take unfair advantage of this honor system — to be responsible and behave like grownups, basically. “A republic, if you can keep it,” as Benjamin Franklin was famously quoted upon the conclusion of the Constitutional Convention of 1787.
But to cede almost all control of the people to the people? Wow. It was the definition of true faith in action: entrusting the fruits of their political and military labor — which came at the highest price for many — to the citizenry and to this undefinable spirit, this je ne sais quoi (pardon my French!), with the outcome completely out of their hands. This is even tough for me on matters of infinitely less significance, and I know there are some who lobbied back then for an infrastructure that maintained greater control over the people — unsuccessfully, thank Goodness (capital G intended).
So how’d it work out? Compared to a Utopia that never did and never will exist this side of eternity, America is a highly flawed nation which a great deal to atone for. Compared to the world that does exist (full of humans and the human condition, which is to say imperfect by definition), America stands as the greatest exercise in liberty the world has known, and continues to offer the greatest opportunity for each of its citizens to live their lives as the free people they were created to be. We’ve plenty of stains on our history, but what nation has been more introspective regarding its own history, or has exhibited a deeper commitment to continuous self-improvement? Against the backdrop of how man has treated his fellow man through the ages, where would one rather be?
If perfection were on the socio-political menu, America might be a disappointment. But this is all a matter of perspective. As I watch the fireworks over Palmer Lake on July 4 (don’t forget to catch the pre-game festivities featuring Ashtonz, Mirage and Broken Revival starting at around 5), I’ll make a point to consider the unique blessing of which I, my family and my community are daily beneficiaries. I’ll say a prayer of thanks for the wisdom of the Founding Fathers (under siege as our founding principles are today) and to the divine source of their faith that these people — you and me, that would be — could indeed handle our affairs with each other’s best interests as part of the equation. As Alexis de Tocqueville is quoted as observing, “America is great because she is good. If America ceases to be good, America will cease to be great.”
She’s a bit tattered (freedom abides in a stormy and windy world, does it not?) and in perpetual need of some stitch-work here and there, but that star-spangled banner does indeed yet wave … Happy Independence Day, fellow Americans and Tri-Lakers!
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.