Along the Divide: After 24 years on the Divide, time to unpack
Greetings from Greater Gwillimville! (More on that later.) Happy to introduce myself to those of you I’ve not yet met, and happy to have a chance to talk to you on a fortnightly basis thanks to editor Hannah Blick and The Tribune crew.
I just realized it’s 24 years ago — possibly to the day — that my family and I settled in the Tri-Lakes area. It was my second tour of duty on the Palmer Divide, having done a hitch in 1988 as part of an 18-month odyssey that began with my leaving musical pursuits in Texas to accept the seasonal position of head tennis instructor at Woodmoor Country Club, then jumping in as editor at the Monument-based Texas Longhorn Journal that fall and relocating to the Journal’s new headquarters near Dallas following the magazine’s change of hands in late 1989.
With family in tow (my kids, Mike and Caitlin, were 3 and 2 at that point, and Sarah was still three years away from her debut) we returned in 1994, living in Woodmoor and Walden before building on Searle Ranch property just east of King’s Deer in 2001. I thought I was just passing through back in ’94, but while Oklahoma City’s my birthplace and Evergreen, Colo., is where my sisters’ and my “formative years” were spent, I’ve now lived in Monument for more than twice as long as anywhere else ... guess it’s home!
I’ve been commissioned with bringing you my two bits’ worth, r.e. life on the Divide — yesterday, today and tomorrow, as it were — and I look forward to bringing my various spheres of local influence to bear on the project.
As official photographer for the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, I’m at Ground Zero for the business community and get to rub a whole bunch of elbows between Larkspur and the Springs on an ongoing basis. As a partner in Searle Ranch, I get to assist with the marketing and promotion of our registered Texas Longhorn herd and our grass-fed beef program. (If you haven’t tried it yet, you should.) My decade-plus as a team member at Phil Long of Chapel Hills and now as an automotive sales/purchase consultant has given me permanent ties to car-folk around the region, and my continuing work and fellowship with people in recovery from various side-effects of the human condition (alcohol and drug addiction, to be precise) has given me another extended family from which to draw inspiration, exasperation and perspective. Last, but certainly not least, my position as front-dude for the band Ashtonz exposes me to a whole ’nother facet of Tri-Lakes life — ‘tis a beautiful thing. Other extracurricular dabblings include weekly pickup basketball at the Lewis-Palmer Middle School, tennis at Woodmoor and golf wherever they’ll have me, each of which adds to the picture another subset of the local populace.
So that’s where I come to you each week from, in brief. I’m happy to expend a little of the social capital I’ve accrued around here in bringing you my take on local goings-on — but where to begin regarding the Tri-Lakes area? It’s postcard-beautiful around here, the people are neighborly (in a not over-the-top way, which is nice) and if you can handle a little wind now and then, it’s a pretty fantastic place to live. We’ll deal with all that while getting under the surface (and occasionally under the skin, no doubt) and won’t shy away from any appropriate subject matter.
Though there’s plenty of fun fodder right at my fingertips from week to week, I encourage you to contact me with column ideas, corrections, suggestions or rejections. You can get me by phone or text at 649-0058 or email me at the address below. Let’s do this, denizens of the Divide!
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. He has three kids, Mike, Caitlin and Sarah, all veterans of the Lewis-Palmer school system, and resides in the 1870s-era Gwillimville Cabin on Searle Ranch east of Monument. His band Ashtonz was one of the Colorado Springs Gazette’s Best of the Springs nominees in 2018 and plays regularly (“somewhat irregularly,” he corrects) up and down the Front Range. Contact Charlie at alongthedivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.