Along the Divide: A Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce for the better
If you’d have told me a few years back that not only would I find myself attending several small-town Chamber of Commerce functions every month voluntarily — as opposed to some kind to community service obligation — but that I would actually look forward to these events, I would have been pretty sure it was the booze talking (or “calling”). But we’re not dealing with just any old mild-mannered CofC here … this is that juggernaut, that freak of nature known as the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce. Accept no substitutes!
As official Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce (TLCC) photographer (that’s “Paparazzo Magnifico” to y’all; my nametag even says so) for the past couple of years I’ve had a ringside seat for the whole relleno, including the monthly Business After Hours mixers, bi-weekly Networking Breakfasts, celebratory ribbon-cuttings, Quarterly Member Luncheons and Chamber Orientation sessions. Add to these the always-entertaining annual dinner and events like Concerts in the Park, Fourth of July street fair and music program and tons more — there’s literally something happening every week. (And lest one be overwhelmed, they’re all optional.)
And it’s not just a quantity thing; it’s the quality of both the events and the people involved that sets this Chamber apart, from what I can see. Get yourself to pretty much any Tri-Lakes Chamber activity and you’ll see that those in attendance genuinely like each other (weird, I know). It’s not all fun and games, especially behind the scenes, but you know the idea of “never let ’em see you sweat” … a concept at which executive director Terri Hayes and her team (office manager Jodi Battle, event coordinator Laura Easley and administrative assistant par excellence Tara Pibel) excel, keeping their own business running while organizing several on- and off-premises activities each month. The net effect: an energetic and imaginative support force for businesses and individuals around the area, one that fosters and facilitates professional alliances and true friendships among folks who may never have found literal or figurative common ground otherwise.
This has certainly proven true in my case. As I attended a non-Chamber networking event at The Villa in Palmer Lake last week, I had a moment of gratitude (it does happen occasionally) for the relationship-doors that my TLCC involvement — and my Canon EOS Rebel T5 — had opened for me personally, professionally and musically. Thinking about these Chamber-created connections, I decided to take a quick look around the room and inventory those in attendance who had entered my world via the Chamber — it was darn near all of the 35-or-so friends in my line of sight. Come to think of it, even Ashtōnz drummer “Comrade” Randy Simonoff (who was there representing his realty business) was introduced to the band back in 2015 by Chamber-mate Elizabeth Bryson.
Apologies to those who want to keep this “nice little group” for themselves, however — much like the area in which we live and/or work, the secret is out regarding the Tri-Lakes Chamber. It’s blowin’, goin’ and growin’ — from very humble origins in 1977 to the roughly 200 member businesses when Terri Hayes was hired in the summer of 2011, to today’s 500-plus members. This user-friendly and attractively priced (starting at around $100 per year, depending on number of employees) organization currently welcomes around 25 new members per quarter. If you’re not one of them — yet — you can find more info at TriLakesChamber.com. And when you do climb aboard the Chamber-wagon, buckle up and keep your arms and legs inside the vehicle at all times … she’s rolling at full speed!
GET OUT AND VOTE!
Speaking of quality and quantity, a whole bunch of Tri-Lakers have been nominated in various categories of the Colorado Springs Gazette’s 2019 Best of The Springs competition, and all would greatly appreciate your support. Nominees include the aforementioned Ashtōnz and our friends from WireWood Station, both in the running for Best Local Band (if I can toot my own horn a bit — or strum my own guitar, as it were) along with our annual “Monu-Palooza” event at Limbach Park, nominated for Best Local Festival. Let’s show our Springs-area neighbors exactly how the cow ate the cabbage … go to TheBestofTheSprings.com to cast your vote. (My name is Charlie Searle and I enthusiastically approve this message!)
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.