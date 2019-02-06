Along the Divide: A 'pre-humous' profile in hard work, humility and humor
I attended the memorial service for Tri-Lakes legend Marlin “Si” Sibell on Jan. 20 at the Grace Best school in Monument, and I was struck by the amount of warmth and love that poured forth from the assembled family and friends, along with that “what a shame Si’s not here to hear all this” thing. It’s a feeling which serves to remind me of the importance of “pre-humous” homages to those we care for — not waiting for folks’ physical departure before we let them know how appreciated and loved they are.
As such, I’d like to pay a little while-he’s-alive tribute to a fellow with whom I became acquainted at an early age: Monument cattle rancher Stan Searle (also known as The Guy in the Cowboy Hat, also known as Dad).
There’s not room here to do justice to his personal and professional life-accomplishments, but a brief rundown would include his creation of the cable TV industry’s first trade publications in the early 1960s, the founding of the national Cable Pioneers program in 1966 (to which he was inducted by his peers 10 years later, joining such cable contemporaries as Bill Daniels, Ted Turner and John Malone), launching of the Texas Longhorn Journal magazine in 1976, co-founding the International Texas Longhorn Association in 1990, co-founding (with his wife, Lorna) the Fibromyalgia Recovery Foundation in 2011, owner/operator of Tri-Lakes Cable from 1983-2000 (originally headquartered at what is now Bella Art and Frame before moving in 1996 to the building that includes Secret Window Gallery and Purple Mountain Jewelry), host of the annual Rocky Mountain Select Texas Longhorn Sale in Black Forest, and Trail Boss for the annual National Western Stock Show kickoff Cattle Drive and Parade. (That is, until this year when he was “demoted” to a wagon-riding position after a serious fall on ice in November. He suffered neck and shoulder injuries while, appropriately enough, stalking a coyote on the ranch).
That’s the short list, along with ongoing civic and business involvements around the Tri-Lakes area during the 32 years he’s been a resident. Add to the résumé Stan’s abilities as a writer and artist — he excelled in graphic design back when ad campaigns and logos were created by hand, and you get something of a picture of what my dad is all about. One of those uncommon combinations of intelligence, wit and class you see every now and then — a man who may actually have been born in a barn (we’re not sure) but who still carries himself today with a bearing that speaks of plain old good breeding.
Here’s the stuff that really matters, though; for all the career achievements and interesting things he’s done in his life, it’s the continuing inner growth that is the most impressive to see. Way before this point in most lives (Stan will be 83 this fall) it seems the die is cast, and people are pretty much who they are. This is what makes what I’ve witnessed in recent years all the more remarkable: a softening of heart, a growing patience and acceptance, and an ever-deepening humility and teachability in the face of several unsolicited life-challenges.
From the de facto loss of his wife (and my mom) Lorna, the victim of a wrongly-dosed prescription medication incident in 2013 from which she’s never recovered, through the death of his eldest daughter Shelley (who passed four years ago last week at 56) and the loss of his oldest and youngest brothers over the past 18 months, along with all the other life-stuff that gets thrown our way as we go, his not-so-secret weapon is in use throughout. This “weapon” is a deeply ingrained faith that continually manifests itself in kindness (as opposed to self-righteousness, piousness or general no-fun-ness), and that gives Stan Searle the kind of big-picture perspective that allows him to maintain his well-known sense of humor however rough the seas at the moment. (A wit that requires those in his presence to be on their toes at all times, if only for one’s self-defense.)
This last bit may embarrass him — what good is having a newspaper column if not for that? — but here’s a telling snapshot: the sticky note on his bathroom mirror which simply reads: “First and last: pray for family.” And Lord knows we need it! Ride on, Cowboy.
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.