Lots of heavy stuff to discuss these days (politics, social unrest, etc.), but here’s a little “safe space” for y’all — ’til next time, at least. My life today affords me the opportunity to do a bunch of cool stuff and hang out with some truly wonderful human beings on pretty much a daily basis, if you hadn’t got the memo by now. And it’s not even a premeditated thing, for the most part; just a regular by-product of doing what comes naturally through my involvement with the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, other publications, the Searle Ranch registered Texas Longhorn and grass-fed beef programs, amateur-level dabblings in old guy sports (tennis, golf, basketball) and, of course, that source of much social engagement known as Ashtonz. Here’s a glimpse of this syndrome in action, during a four-day whirlwind earlier this month.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 6: 7:30 p.m., Millibo Art Theatre, Colorado Springs.
The premiere performance of “Mythico,” a play written and choreographed by my niece Emily Wegert. There was a sold-out house for this action drama of Greek mythology played out by aerial acrobats, dancers and other movers and shakers (literally). Amazing job by Emily, her husband Chris, her brother Zane Barber and the entire “Mythico” cast.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 7, 10 a.m., Monument.
At the old Gwillimville schoolhouse now located next to Village Inn in Monument, Chamber of Commerce members held a “cleanup party” as part of the reclamation project for the building (as covered in my Aug. 6 column). Spearheaded by chamber board members Merrilee Ellis and Ann Pappas, the mission is to render the building usable as a meeting place; stay tuned on this one.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 7, 5 p.m., the barn at Searle Ranch.
Our barn-season-ending hoedown, which served double-duty as an evening of appreciation for Monu-Palooza 3.0 sponsors (Schur Success Group, Hope Hypnotherapy, My Door Company, Cuvala Construction, Integrity Bank and Trust and Klein Associates) and as a celebration of my friends and neighbors Gary and Debra Klein’s 30th wedding anniversary. There was “Meat and Moo-sic” and pasture tours, with everyone coming away relatively unscathed, adequately entertained and fully fed.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 8, 12:30 p.m., greater Monument.
The annual Front Range Open Studios tour, founded and curated by Nancy Bonig of Monument. I hit four of the 16 stops on the tour: Nancy’s glass-art shop; Richard Pankratz’ studio and shop; Monument Moon Studio (art-jewelry created by Ginny and Frank Maiolo); and metalmonger Jodie Bliss at Bliss Studio and Gallery in downtown Monument.
MONDAY, SEPT. 9, 8:30 a.m.
The Heartland Connect Golf Tournament at Pine Creek Golf Club in Colorado Springs (a great course which I hadn’t played in a few years ... and still haven’t, really), from which all proceeds went to Tri-Lakes Cares. Thanks to hosts Steve and Sarah Fisher and to my foursome-mates Randy Simonoff, Steve Laski and Dave Gustafson, a team effort that left the course record in absolutely no jeopardy.
MONDAY, SEPT. 9, 7:30 p.m.
A rare Monday evening Ashtonz performance, this a private “Farm Dinner” at Frost Livestock (between Fountain and Hanover) hosted by A Grazing Life. The audience consisted of 50-some representatives from Denver’s Museum of Nature and Science enjoying a farm tour followed by a sumptuous meal of meat and produce from Frost Farm and grape-squeezin’s from Sette Dolori Winery in Black Forest. Thanks to Mike Preisler and the Grazing Life crew for the invitation and to the receptive and appreciative museum gang for a very rewarding night “down on the farm.”
So there’s a quick look of some of the stuff a fella can get his nose into around here if he’s nosy enough.
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.