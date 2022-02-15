MONUMENT • All employees of the Lewis-Palmer School District 38 will receive pay increases following the board of education’s unanimous approval of a mid-year budget proposal.
Compensation became a focus of the district’s executive leadership team at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year after they visited each school building as part of a “listening tour” and spoke with hundreds of staff.
Most employees will also receive a mid-year step up on their salary schedules, stated a news update posted last week on the district website.
“This is not an end-all solution to our compensation issues, but it is a step in the right direction,” said D-38 Superintendent KC Somers.
“We’re restoring the freeze from the beginning of COVID-19,” added Chris Taylor, school board president, in the post. “We’ve just restored something, and at the same time, this doesn’t address any compensation adjustments that would be designed to make us compatible or comparable with surrounding school districts.”
In other district news, at the school board’s Feb. 1 work session, the board heard a presentation by Executive Director of Student Services Rick Frampton regarding the results and analysis of the Panorama Student Survey.
The survey, which was administered to D-38 students late in the 2020-2021 school year, collected input from 88.5% of students in grades 3-6 and 58.3% of students in secondary schools regarding their respective school environments.
“It’s an opportunity to really take a deep dive into what our students are telling us, and then we have some things we can really celebrate and be happy about,” Frampton said. “And we also are setting some goals to move forward on how we can improve and make the learning experience for kids in our schools as beneficial as possible.”
Survey questions involved five areas: Engagement, Sense of Belonging, School Climate, School Safety and Teacher-Student Relationships. Elementary school students were also given questions regarding wellness.
Students were asked questions such as “Overall, how interested are you in your classes?”,”‘How fair or unfair are the rules for students at your school?” and “How often do you teachers seem excited to be teaching your classes?”
School safety and respectful teachers were ranked favorably in both the elementary and secondary school responses, Frampton said.
At the elementary level, the majority of students reported they are greeted at the door every day. Secondary school students reported a positive energy at their respective schools and were pleased with the physical environment of the school, he said.
All areas surveyed at the elementary school grades were answered with 80% or better favorable responses, while wellness received 76% favorable responses.
Frampton said while responses in the “Engagement” portion of the surveys were 87% favorable and “Teacher-Student Relationships” ranked highly at 87% favorable at the elementary levels, responses in the same categories from the secondary levels were 56% and 66% favorable.
Frampton said the secondary results aligned with those on a national level.
“At the secondary level, it is quite common and typical for this to be a little bit low at those students’ ages,” Frampton said. “Nonetheless, that is something we need to focus on and see what we can do to improve it. … We care very deeply about the 34% which didn’t respond favorably.”
Board President Chris Taylor noted elementary students usually have one teacher throughout the day with whom they have a relationship, and those relationships may not be as strong at the secondary levels as students have multiple teachers.
Frampton reported the secondary students gave 69% favorable responses in “Sense of Belonging,” 76% in “School Climate” and 88% in “School Safety” categories.
“I know the principals in the secondary buildings are keeping very close attention to some of those numbers. They are definitely lower than what we would hope for,” he said.
Superintendent KC Somers said in April and May this year, the district will administer the survey a second time to measure growth and response to school interventions and see where those survey responses align with the recently drafted “Portrait of a D-38 Graduate.”
“The ongoing life of a Portrait of a Graduate is only strengthened by the ability to show growth,” Taylor said.
Frampton noted this was the first time the district has administered the Panarama platform, and pointed out the results reflect one point in time. The data is used as a baseline for information and to establish goals for each school building, he said.