So this would be the 5th Day of Christmas, according to my calculations (counting backward from 12/25), and you’ll never guess what my true love just gave to me … five golden rings, of all things! (No points for originality, but the resale value isn’t bad.)
Speaking of un-original concepts, here’s my Christmas wish list for 2019, with a mere eight shopping days left if you count Christmas itself — which I do.
For my family: continued health and good humor for my dad Stan (and may he continue to refuse to act his age); for sister Lorna (out in the Santa Barbara area); a car that runs, and less political/economic/social insanity in the Golden State (no, I’m not holding my breath either); for sister Sharon, continued patience and compassion, and better luck with the “new dog” than with the last one; for brother Monty and all the denizens of the ranch (the bi-peds and the livestock), stout fences, plenty of rain and a spontaneous George Lucas sighting; for my son Mike: a big year for Ferrari Films (which sounds likely based on recent reports) and that my grandgirls Rowan and Salem will retain their almost-too-much cuteness and smarts as they add another year to their short resumes; for daughter Caitlin: continued conquerage of the Denver convenience-store scene (she and beau Alex are working on store No. 4 as we speak, up from one just 18 months ago), while staying the sweet Bug that you are; for daughter Sarah: that your crazy-good art creations catch the attention of someone with a bit of pull in that world (and that you too stay the fun, funny, beautiful and brilliant Bear you were created to be).
For my Ashtonian bandmates (Nathan Gillis, Randy Simonoff, Kerry Paige, Bob Bowker and Steve Skoog): don’t change a thing, fellers! Maybe another show or two at Boot Barn Hall (you with me, J.W.?) and the Ent Center, as a warm-up for Red Rocks.
For the AshHeads: continued leniency, forbearance and that fun-loving spirit for which you’ve become legendary. See you at Back East-Monument on New Year’s Eve, Buffalo Grass Acoustic Society in Peyton on Jan. 17, Palmer Lake Pub on Feb. 1, Little Bear Saloon in Evergreen on Valentine’s Day and Pikes Peak Brewing Co. on Feb. 15 (for starters).
For my friends at Walk the Talk, Recovery in Action and the Little Log Church in Palmer Lake: continued sobriety and serenity on the Road to Happy Destiny, and a spiritual/emotional BS-detector that keeps the Enemy in his rightful place (out of your life).
For my Tri-Lakes Chambermates: keep doing what you do — being fun, dynamic and member-friendly, while continuing to show other outfits around the area (which shall remain nameless) exactly how the cow ate the cabbage.
For Merrilee Ellis: stay sweet and approachable, and don’t forget us little people as you make your ascent into hypnotherapeutic superstardom.
For my fellow Tuesday-night hoopsters: may you “grow” a little shorter and slower … and may I not.
For Monument and Palmer Lake: less political intrigue, more maximizing the economic and social potential of this amazingly great place to live.
For Tribune editor Michelle Karas: more lead-time and slightly less verbosity from certain bi-weekly columnist (a New Year’s resolution on this end, perhaps?).
For myself: another blessed year in Gwillimville (which may be the last one in this little experiment in “frontier survival”), and to fully appreciate all the goodness to which I have daily access. As a wise friend likes to say, “the secret to life isn’t having what you want, it’s wanting what you have.” Merry Christmas!
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.