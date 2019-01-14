Lewis-Palmer junior wide receiver Jake Martin and Palmer Ridge sophomore receiver Kaden Dudley were in San Antonio earlier this month taking part in the All-American Game National High School Combine.
The event brought together more than 600 of the nation’s top underclassmen in a display of physical talent and competition.
“I put myself up against the best kids in the nation,” Martin said. “I’ve always wanted to know what I could do against the best and I’m happy with how I performed.”
The combine is run much like the famous NFL Combine. Martin and Dudley were tested in the 40-yard dash (without pads), vertical leap, broad jump, 3-cone drill for quickness, power push-ups, and a 5-10-5 shuttle drill.
Participants also competed in game competition.
The event took place at the Alamodome and was highlighted by the All-American High School game that was nationally televised.
“Everybody I went against had a few (college scholarship) offers,” Martin said. “I won 70 percent of my one-on-ones.”
Martin (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) said he got the idea to attend the camp from former Palmer Ridge quarterback and friend Ty Evans, who started his spring classes last week at North Carolina State. Martin played junior varsity football for Palmer Ridge as a freshman before transferring to Lewis-Palmer.
“Ty told me he thought it would be a good idea if I went to the camp,” Martin said. “This camp showed me I can compete against the best players in the nation.”
Martin has played just one season of varsity football at Lewis-Palmer. Due to the CHSAA transfer rule, he was forced to sit out his sophomore year. Last season, he started on varsity for the Rangers and caught 18 passes for 429 yards (23.8 yards per reception) and eight touchdowns.
“I’m hoping to break some school records next season,” Martin said.
Martin said he has not received any college scholarship offers, but plans to attend several camps over the next year as he prepares for his senior season.
“This combine was a good way for me to get my name out there so people know I can compete at a higher level,” Martin said.”
Martin wrestles for Lewis-Palmer and is ranked sixth in the state in Class 4A in the 170-pound division.
Dudley enjoyed a solid first season for Palmer Ridge. He caught 30 passes for 341 yards (11.4 yards per receptions) and six touchdowns while helping Palmer Ridge to the Class 3A state championship.