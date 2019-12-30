PHOENIX — This whole Cheez-It Bowl experience was a study in staying on-brand, right down to the piles of the square orange snacks sprinkled all over Air Force’s side of the field left as remnants of a victory celebration.
The No. 24 Falcons unapologetically and unspectacularly did what they do best in the 31-21 suffocation of Washington State late Friday night, namely run the ball and the clock and render the Cougars’ high-octane passing attack as little more than spectators.
“I don’t know how many highlights we had on that drive,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said in a sorry, not sorry recap of a 20-play, 98-yard opening drive that showed the 34,105 in attendance at Chase Field and the national ESPN audience what was to come as it choked away 12 minutes, 23 seconds. “There are more glorious drives that have a lot bigger gains. But for the most part it was somewhat of a vintage drive in that regard.”
Air Force stayed vintage throughout, running for 371 of its 401 yards of total offense and draining a Cheez-It Bowl-record 43 minutes, 24 seconds off the clock. It ran 81 offensive snaps and picked up 28 first downs, yet had just one play that went for more than 20 yards.
“We want to grind out opponents down,” said tailback Kade Remsberg, the game’s offensive MVP after running for 178 yards. “It definitely plays a mental factor. That was huge for us.”
The Falcons (11-2) entered with the nation’s No. 3 rushing offense and outrushed the Cougars by 356 yards. Washington State (6-7) entered with the top passing offense and out-threw the Falcons by 321 yards.
Each of Air Force’s four touchdowns came on the ground. Each of the Cougars’ three touchdowns came through the air. Again, very much on-script.
The difference came down to three plays made by Air Force’s defense — twice producing fourth-down stops inside the Air Force 10-yard line and forcing a turnover that set up a short touchdown drive.
“I know Air Force goes for it on fourth down a lot, but there are those that kind of feel like we invented it — going for fourth down a lot,” Washington State coach Mike Leach said, explaining why he opted to go for it in the first and fourth quarter. “So I felt we’d kind of stick with what got us here.”
Safety Jeremy Fejedelem made stops on both of the fourth downs, and Grant Donaldson forced the fumble on a sack.
“Everyone was coming into the game talking about the offense and the offense, and as a defense we felt like we were being overshined,” said linebacker Kyle Johnson, who led Air Force with six tackles. “You do block all that stuff out, but you are aware of it. I think with the defense and the fourth-down stop early in the game, it really boosts your confidence and that’s helpful.”
Remsberg’s 178 yards set a team bowl record and gave him 1,050 rushing yards this season, putting the junior over the 1,000 mark in a first for the Falcons since Jacobi Owens in 2015. Remsberg scored from 3 yards on fourth down to seal the victory with 3:50 remaining, diving for the pylon and crossing the goal line just before a big hit jarred the ball loose.
“The thing that stood out to me the most was Kade on that last touchdown, him giving it all and just laying out his body to score and secure the win,” said Donald Hammond III when asked for his favorite highlight in a game that included two of his own touchdowns, giving him a team-high 13 this season.
The Falcons also had 108 rushing yards and a touchdown from fullback Taven Birdow as they showed near perfect balance in the triple-option. The fullbacks ran 25 times, the tailbacks ran 27 times and Hammond had 27 combined runs and passes.
“That just showed the world, showed the nation that this is what Air Force is about,” Hammond said. “We’re going to pound it down your throat and we’re going to take time off the clock.”
Coach Troy Calhoun even talked at length afterward about the rigors of the academy and stressed that the ultimate goal is to graduate players after preparing them to be leaders for the country. Someone could have come into this stadium with no previous knowledge of the Falcons’ program and could have left understanding everything Calhoun has tried to implement on and off the field.
And a strong sense of what Washington State is about could have been gathered. Quarterback Anthony Gordon threw for 351 yards — connecting with seven receivers — with three touchdowns and no interceptions. And Leach, afterward, provided his typically long answers and dropped quotes from random past figures … in this case longtime Georgia defensive coordinator Erik Russell.
“He said, ‘Defense wants to get off the field? You control that. Get off the field,’” Leach said, quoting Russell. “Well, we didn’t do a good job getting off the field, and we didn’t do a good job scoring when we had opportunities, and that’s where we fell short.”
And when the game was over, Air Force raised locked hands in its typical celebration and doused its coach and each other in Cheez-Its.
The atmosphere was so on-brand that Fejedelem knows he’ll forever have warm feelings for the snack that lent its name to the game that allowed the Falcons to finish the season with an eighth consecutive victory, a second victory over a Pac-12 team (after defeating Colorado 30-23 in overtime Sept. 14) and the first 11-win season for a program that’s only been better twice, going 12-1 in 1985 and 1998.
“I think,” Fejedelem said of Cheez-Its, “it will always mean a little more now.”