An Air Force football pair received first-team honors as the Mountain West released its all-conference teams on Nov. 30, but the Falcons’ defense came up oddly empty.
Junior fullback Brad Roberts, the league’s leading rusher, and senior guard Hawk Wimmer were first-team selections for the Falcons.
Senior defensive lineman Jordan Jackson and junior outside linebacker Vince Sanford were second-team picks, while cornerback Tre’ Bugg, safety Corvan Taylor and slot receiver Brandon Lewis were honorable mention picks.
The league awards, voted by coaches and media, went to Nevada quarterback Carson Strong (Offensive Player of the Year), San Diego State defensive lineman Cameron Thomas (Defensive Player of the Year), San Diego State punter Matt Araiza (Special Teams Player of the Year), UNLV quarterback Cameron Friel (Freshman of the Year) and Brady Hoke of San Diego State (Coach of the Year).
Perhaps the biggest overall snub was a lack of first-team representation from an Air Force defense that finished first in the conference in total defense (288.2 yards per game), helping the Falcons (9-3, 5-2 Mountain West) to a first-place tie in the Mountain Division.
Sanford finished tied for the league lead with 16 solo tackles for loss accounting for 116 yards, a figure that topped the conference by 18 yards. Sanford was also tied for the lead with nine sacks (also accruing the most lost yardage) and his four forced fumbles were one off the conference lead.
Five of the 12 first-team selections on defense came from teams that finished in the bottom half of the conference in total defense. San Diego State had four first-team picks on defense.
Colorado State had first-team picks on offense (tight end Trey McBride) and defense (defensive lineman Scott Patchan). Rams punter Ryan Stonehouse, a potential All-American, was on the second team behind Araiza, who is on pace to set an NCAA record for punting average.
Contact the writer: brent.briggeman@gazette.com