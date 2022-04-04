Tre’ Bugg thanked a lot of people after his pro day workout last week — Air Force coaches, trainers in Arizona, etc. — but the cornerback aimed much of his gratitude toward a teammate.
“I would just like to take this time to say thank you to Jordan Jackson,” the cornerback and December academy graduate said March 28.
Jackson, the Falcons’ defensive lineman who drew an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine held in Indianapolis earlier last month, tweaked his hamstring a week before the event. As a result, he did not participate in the running, jumping and bench-press portion of the combine as a precaution. Instead, the 6-foot-5, 295-pound prospect opted to do them Monday at Air Force’s Pro Day.
The scouts flocked to see it.
There were 23 teams in attendance, a figure more than double what Air Force generally draws for its pro day. Five years ago when a class headlined by Jalen Robinette and Weston Steelhammer performed, there were 10 teams on hand to take a look.
The beneficiaries included not only Jackson, but the seven other Falcons who performed.
“I think I opened some eyes,” said receiver Brandon Lewis, who looked like the day’s breakout star. “I showed how athletic I am, my change-of-direction skills. I have top-end speed, I can catch the ball, run routes. I was happy with how I performed today.”
No times were released by the scouts conducting the events, but Lewis heard he was clocked in the 4.3s in the 40. His shuttle performances drew audible “Oohs” from the several dozen Air Force teammates, coaches and personnel in attendance and the 175-pound slot receiver even brought the weight room to a frenzy with 10 repetitions of 225 pound in the bench press.
Not bad, considering Lewis wasn’t even going to perform at pro day until he broke out with two long touchdowns among his five catches for 172 yards in a 31-28 victory over Louisville in the First Responder Bowl.
Lewis, who will graduate in May, has squeezed in three-hour workouts after lunch every day in a busy routine that includes 6:45 a.m. formations, classes all morning and evening homework. He helped himself by cutting out sweets and fried foods but made no other drastic dietary changes.
That was not the case for Bugg, who returned home to Arizona after graduating and attacked the main knock on his pro résumé: a lack of size. In three months he shot from 176 pounds to 189.4 and took his 225-bench press from six reps to 16.
He did this by working with a team of trainers, eliminating red meat and replacing it with seeds and chicken as part of a 3,500-calories-a-day diet that also included regular salads.
“The thing that kept me motivated is I wanted to come here close to 190,” said the 6-foot Bugg, a three-year starter who made five career interceptions.
Bugg, who led off all routines because he was first alphabetically, was floored when a few dozen scouts walked in for his weigh-in.
Also participating for the Falcons were December graduates Lakota Wills, an outside linebacker, and James Jones IV, a defensive back; offensive linemen Hawk Wimmer, who will graduate in May, and Scott Hattok, a 2020 grad; long snapper Jacob Goldberg also worked out, trying to follow in the path of Austin Cutting, a long snapper who is the only Air Force player drafted under coach Troy Calhoun.
Finally, there was Jackson, who has stayed at Calhoun’s home since returning from the combine.
Since graduating in December, Jackson has attended the NFLPA Bowl and the combine. This was “easier on the mind,” than the other events because of the familiarity with the indoor practice facility and weight room where the workouts were held.
Jackson has heard from representatives that he could be taken in the middle rounds of the NFL Draft or be picked up as a free agent. He didn’t feel he did anything on Pro Day to hurt those chances.
“As a young kid you kind of dream of this moment,” he said. “It’s like a dream come true.”
