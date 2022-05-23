LAKEWOOD • There was a party held for Alec Falk on Sunday afternoon, but he missed it.
He wound up celebrating anyway.
The recent Palmer Ridge graduate was supposed to have thrown the discus on Saturday at the state track and field meet. So his family scheduled his graduation party for Sunday, even employing a small army of helpers to clear snow to prepare. When weather pushed the state meet back a day, the Falks decided to let the party go on in their absence.
Alec’s performance made the decision well worth it.
He launched the discus 181-foot-8, crushing his nearest opponent by more than 14 feet not only in 4A but in all classes.
“That’s what I wanted all season and I was able to do it, so I was very excited,” said Falk, whose victory was his first in track and field at state.
The timing wasn’t all bad. Because Falk’s events were scheduled for Thursday (shot put) and Saturday (discus), there was never any worry about him missing Friday’s graduation ceremony.
And then the timing worked out in the event, with his launch of 181-8 coming on his first attempt, allowing the Air Force football commit to rest easy through his final two throws with the victory well in hand.
Next up for the 6-foot-4, 285-pound Falk is a month-and-a-half of working out and hanging out with family and friends before reporting to the Air Force prep school. He has signed to play on the offensive line for the Falcons, though a visit from a Falcons’ track coach on Thursday indicated two sports might be an option.
Perhaps the Air Force football fans should take note of Falk’s actions this weekend. When faced with conflicting events, even a graduation party in his honor, he had no problem keeping his priorities and focus in order.
