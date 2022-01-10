The Colorado Economic Development Commission unanimously voted Friday to give those behind the new Air Force Academy Visitor Center more time to issue bonds to investors.
The center needs to close the deals by Feb. 28 before work begins near the academy’s north gate near Interstate 25, the commission said in a special session Friday.
The commission pushed back the project’s completion date by two months as well — to Feb. 16, 2024.
Its previous deadline to close the bonds was Dec. 31, but the sales couldn’t be completed because of the holiday, said Dan Schnepf, president of Blue & Silver Development Partners. The bonds are expected to close on Jan. 31, he added.
At least $320 million in bonds hit the market in October, Schnepf said, adding that the money would pay for the development of the project’s infrastructure, the visitors and an adjacent hotel. But he added that “it was not possible to close on the bonds during the holidays” because most of those investors and bond businesses don’t work during this time.
The cost is up from about $285 million in bonds needed when they were scheduled for sale in March 2020, when the bond market collapsed due to the coronavirus.
The new visitor center, designed to look like a wing in flight, will replace the existing 1980s building, serve as an official Colorado Visitor Center and offer interactive exhibits.
One of the largest and most important parts of the project is a hotel and conference center expected to cover about 10 acres that will be built and owned by Provident Resources Group, a Louisiana-based nonprofit. It is expected to be one of the main revenue drivers to repay the bonds.
“The hotel financing is critical because the hotel will be the driver,” said Jon Mollenberg, a managing director RBC Capital Markets, which is providing investment banker services for the project. “And so any funds available to pay for the visitor center and the infrastructure improvements to the state RTA contribution will be derived from the site itself.”
The center and adjacent 36-acre development, known as True North Commons, is the most expansive of the five City for Champions projects funded, in part, by state sales taxes — and the last to get underway. Other City for Champions projects include the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum, Weidner Field and Robson Area, all aimed at boosting tourism as well.
The new visitor center could draw around 800,000 tourists a year, helping restore the center’s popularity as a destination, Bob Cope, the city's economic development manager, previously told The Gazette.
Crew could start work on the project as early as this spring, he said.
