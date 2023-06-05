An Air Force Academy senior is the newest Miss Colorado.

Madison Marsh, an Arkansas native and reigning Miss Academy, was crowned on Saturday after beating our about 20 local pageant winners for the title. It was Marsh’s third entry in the state competition.

Marsh, who graduated from the academy on Thursday, said her coaches thought she had a good chance to win this year, but that she tried to focus her energies on preparation rather than worrying about winning.

“It’s really easy to get all wrapped in thinking, ‘Could I win?’” she said. “This year, I decided I was going to arrange my schedule to practice every day and give myself the best possible chance, and then just show up and hope for the best. Because you can prep all you want, but if you’re not what that panel of judges are looking for, you won’t win.”

The competition is a whirlwind of rehearsals and performances that starts on Thursday and doesn’t let up until the winner is crowned on Saturday night, Marsh said.

“There’s fitness, and there’s talent, and there’s gowns,” she said. “It’s nonstop for three days.”

One of the most difficult aspects of pageant competition, Marsh said, is knowing that there’s only so much she can control is a contest that is ultimately decided by judges.

“That’s something that ‘s really difficult to just let go of,” she said. “Going into this competition, I knew that I had prepared to the best of my ability, with the time that I had. But at the end of the day, it’s up to (the judges). It’s not up to me.”

The newest Miss Colorado isn’t going to have a lot of time to bask in her victory. On Monday, she hit the ground running, participating in the Memorial Day parade in Denver. On Wednesday, she becomes a 2nd lieutenant in the Air Force. And on Thursday, she’ll march with her class at the Air Force Academy commencement ceremony.

“I haven’t really had time to let it sink in fully, and it probably won’t until I get those gold bars on Wednesday evening,” said Marsh, who will be the first active-duty military officer to compete for the Miss America crown. “I think that will be a really surreal moment for me.”

“I want to show women across the country that military women can do anything. You can be multifaceted. You can be an athlete, or a cancer advocate, or a pageant queen, and still be a professional at your job. I’m really excited. Tired — it’s been a long three days — but really excited.”