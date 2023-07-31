Mixed into the basic training challenges of crawling through the mud and clinging to ropes, Air Force Academy cadets are getting a taste of deployment this summer and learning what it takes to set up and defend a base in the field.

Brig. Gen. Gavin Marks, commandant of cadets, highlighted the foundational expeditionary skills training added last year as an example of how basic summer training for incoming cadets has evolved to better prepare students.

“The training is just as hard. It’s done safer. It’s done more professionally. And it’s preparing them better for an uncertain future,” he said, during training in Jacks Valley on the academy’s grounds.

The new foundational skills training was adopted from the basic training enlisted airmen go through to teach cadets what it would be like to set up a base in a hostile environment and defend its gates.

Kneeling behind concrete barriers Tuesday, cadets practiced communicating with potential enemies, role-played by their fellow cadets. In one case, the “enemies” laid down their arms and surrendered face down on the ground. But rising senior Cadet Adam Cohen also instructed the cadets on how to use their weapons to subdue enemies if needed. So far it’s been a popular addition to basic training, Cohen said.

“This is really the first simulation they have that is actual military procedures, learning tactics, learning how to follow procedures, and the feedback I’ve gotten has been almost entirely positive from the basics,” he said.

The training includes marching out to the base to set up tents with minimal instruction, a team building exercise, and transitions to learning about levels of threat, cover and concealment, weapons safety and how to determine if someone approaching the base is friendly or not, Cohen said.

It is one of the latest additions to the 5½ weeks of basic training that also features the unforgettable assault course, Marks said.

With mock M-16s in hand, the cadets on the assault course never stopped moving amid the overwhelming shouts, whistles and air cannons on Tuesday. Even while waiting in line to belly-crawl through a simulated stream, climb a wall, or shimmy face-up underneath barbwire, the cadets needed to be running in place even if they were just waiting in line, a point emphasized constantly.

“If you give me five seconds of real effort, I’ll let you stand at attention,” shouted one cadet charged with helping to run the course.

Cadet Luke Robinson, who was overseeing assault course training, explained the overwhelming noise and physical challenge helps the future officers learn to make decisions and follow simple instructions despite distractions. Sometimes even when told to run right, cadets will run left after an obstacle because of the distractions.

“I think this is a formative experience to figure out who the leaders are because they’re able to push through regardless of their pain, but also think of others,” he said.

The training leaves cadets with a sense of pride and fulfillment, said Master Sgt. Alex Rose, who was overseeing the cadet’s training.

“In their mind, they can’t go any farther, they can’t push themselves anymore — but then they do,” he said.

While few of the cadets will see ground combat, some could, such as those who are embedded with Army and Marine units and charged with calling in airstrikes, he said. It is also good for future officers to be prepared.

“You never know what the next war could bring,” he said. “If we go to battle with China or Russia or anyone else, this could be reality.”

