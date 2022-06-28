COLORADO SPRINGS • Air City 360, the only air coaster amusement park of its kind in the U.S., wants visitors to get out of their comfort zone and enjoy some heart-pounding, gravity defying fun.
Air City 360 opened at 225 Spectrum Loop in the Polaris Pointe development in August, attracting thrill-seekers from across the state.
Attractions include The City, The 360, Zipway, Jump Bags, Air-Active Zones, trampolines, Xtreme Dodge Ball, The Sky Tower, Arcade Zone, City Cafe’, Sky View/City View Party Rooms and Party Tables.
Deborah Dettmann, the park’s director of operations, founder and co-owner, said the company took its name because it offers “360 degrees of adventure.”
“Participants flip, zip or soar through the air on our attractions,” Dettman said. “We are a unique adventure park in the family entertainment center of the amusement business. We provide fun and awesome parties. We are a place where kids of all ages can come to celebrate a family outing or reunion, sports leagues, team bonding or a traditional award-winning birthday party.”
The 360 ride invites visitors to defy gravity while soaring through 500 feet of airspace. The ride originated in Europe and is the park’s most unique feature, and was created specifically for the park’s building, Dettmann said.
“Actually, the building was designed around it. The ride is 500-square-feet of rail attached to our roof. You start off by jumping off a 40-foot ramp while being suspended in the air from this railing while in a very safe harness. It is gravity-fed so every ride is different while you flip-zip-soar over the entire building,” Dettmann said.
Participants also can flex their climbing muscles on the SkyTower, a one-of-a-kind vertical climbing obstacle course. The City, Colorado’s largest obstacle-filled mega-inflatable, is regarded as the ultimate challenge. Also, the Zipway, a 60-foot dual zip line, is sure to please.
However, the adventure doesn’t stop there, as visitors can test their Spiderman skills by climbing vertically through 26-foot webs. The Arcade and Redemption Zone tests arcade and virtual reality skills also appeals to thrill-seekers.
Extreme Dodgeball is available for those who like to dodge, jump, duck and dive. Air-active trampoline zones, jump bags, arcades and more also are offered. Toddler 180 Park, designed for ages 8 and under, offers a slide, climb and jump, toddler obstacle course and soft play area.
Following hours of non-stop fun, visitors can quench their thirst and appetite at City Cafe’. And those seeking a unique venue for a party or special event are encouraged to check out the SkyView and CityView party rooms.
Watching children squeal with delight or people flying overhead is Dettmann’s greatest reward, she said. What attracts people most to Air City 360 is the “opportunity to have fun with friends or family that provides shelter from the outside winter- or summer-storm elements,” Dettmann said.
The concept for Air City 360 was created in 2018, when Dettmann sought to offer something unique for all ages and hold events in the Springs’ Northgate area as an alternative to having to drive to Denver. Building the business from the ground up proved to be the only real difficulty, she said.
“Since our business is generally a ‘leasing’ kind of venue, building from scratch up is a unique concept in itself,” Dettmann said. “We had one lengthy loan fall through, for various reasons, and then were able to sell our concept with a local bank, ABC Bank, who thought the project and development, Polaris Pointe, was a great opportunity for the community.”
While trying to bring the park to fruition, COVID-19 restrictions and manufacturing and distribution issues made it difficult for Air City 360 to obtain certain supplies.
“However, starting the building process and attraction orders in early 2020 helped us open fully in August 2021,” Dettmann said of Air City 360, which employs 60-80 people.