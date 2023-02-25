It didn't matter that the addition of a 6A classification in both girls' and boys' basketball this year eliminated an entire round of play in the girls 5A state bracket. Getting to the Great Eight was going to be a tall task for Air Academy's girls' team.

But, they were up to the challenge.

The Kadets fended off a ferocious second half from the visiting Littleton Lions to claim a 53-42 victory Friday and advance to the team's first Great Eight appearance since 2019.

"This is really special. Last year, we got to the Sweet 16 and we lost to Valor (Christian)," Kadets leading scorer Caitlin Kramer said. "Winning here for, I think, the first time in 5A is really important for us. ... We just want to go as far as we can with the group we have."

Air Academy seemed to have everything under control after Kramer, a junior, scored all 14 of her team's second-quarter points to give the Kadets a 26-16 advantage at the half. Littleton had a little junior magic of their own, however, and Jacy Chandler responded by nailing four 3-pointers in the third as part of a 20-point quarter for the Lions that put them up 36-34.

With all the momentum going Littleton's way, the Kadets made their stand in the fourth.

Sophomore Lydia Flowers hit a big shot from beyond the arc early on and stole an inbounds pass for a quick score later. Fellow sophomore Tatyonna Brown Euro stepped past a Littleton defender, drawing a foul on her way to the hoop. She sank both her free throws.

And Kramer stayed hot, going 6 of 6 from the foul line in the fourth and spinning inside the paint for a long layup with a defender on her, prompting a befuddled, "How?" from one of the visitors' bench players. She finished with 31 points on the evening.

"We each have our own set of skills and talents that we each bring to the team, so applying them one by one against the opponent really messes them up," Kramer said. "I love that they each have their own competence and skills that they work with."

At the end, the Kadets were huddled up near their bench, jubilant and basking in the elation of their teammates and community as their coach went around the circle giving each player a high five.

"What I just told the girls, too: 'How many of y'all panicked when we got down?' Hands went up. I said I didn't. I know who I have on this team," first-year Kadets coach Christopher Gunn said after the game. "When I met them, I'm like, 'Whoa, this is a good team.'"

The last time the Kadets were in this position, Air Academy was a 4A school with coach Phil Roiko in 2019. Air Academy made the Final Four that year. Since then, the Kadets suffered two Sweet 16 losses in 2020, and last year, and a first-round exit in their inaugural year in 5A competition in 2021.

Friday's victory puts them in the state quarterfinals, which will be held at the Denver Coliseum next weekend against Roosevelt.

