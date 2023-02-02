The fall of Theron Coleman to the Lewis-Palmer hardwood was another reminder of why Air Academy's basketball team has risen so quickly.

A roster full of upperclassmen that have played together for over a decade stretching back into their childhood couldn't make time go fast enough in the Kadets' 61-45 win over the Rangers on the road.

They implored the reserve players to stop shooting and let the final four minutes run out. And the second it did, the entire bench darted into the south-side training room where the senior was being tended to.

The score along the black and orange boards wasn't relevant for a second after the injury.

"We're best friends," senior Finn Horsfall said. "Even in a big win like that against a good team, I couldn't think about anything else. Everyone on this team loves each other, and he was the most important person at that time."

No news is out about Coleman's knee, but the emotions that stretched across the Kadet bench told the story.

They wanted the guard to contribute and race down the floor, as he had nine points as part of the team's win. Horsfall and fellow senior Corbin Garver added another 11 and 17, respectively.

He even slammed down a dunk during the Kadets' early run that put the game away for good once the fourth quarter come about.

"We just wanted to make them feel our pressure," Garver said.

The lead was, in large part, because of the team's connectedness.

A full-court press was put on by coach Barry Clark from the beginning, and the Kadets' trust in one another is what made it work.

When Horsfall and Garver go for a steal in the backcourt, there's trust that teammates behind can make up for the aggressiveness in the frontcourt.

"That chemistry comes from giving up egos," Clark said. "They each dig down and don't care who gets to score or gets the credit. Their play comes from trust.

"You can gamble a little when you have that trust."

The team shares a bond and a goal.

A 5A state title is within their grasp, with the Kadets tabbed first in several rankings, and second in the others to Mesa Ridge.

The Kadets were given a taste of postseason success before being eliminated last season, and they want more.

But Coleman's presence is what they want most.

"The talk of guys loving one another here isn't lip service," Clark said. "Our motto is to love and care for each other. Their relationships as teammates are what matters the most to them, not a score."

