The span of 80 minutes and 30 seconds defined Air Academy's playoff conclusion.
The Kadets' two, 40-minute halves against Battle Mountain added up to a 1-0 loss at home Saturday, but the final seconds of the previous round played a role.
A red card was handed out to Air Academy junior Ryan Ellsworth in the final minute of a second-round win over Regis Groff, making the Kadets' leading scorer ineligible to play in the following game.
The missing striker, along with a Battle Mountain defense stern on controlling the middle of the field, spelled trouble for the hosts, even after they held the visitors scoreless for the final 70 minutes.
"They really applied pressure and we needed to have a little more desire for the goal," sophomore Julian Gallegos said. "They kept things compact and together, pressing as a team."
Battle Mountain junior Leo Martinez netted the game's only goal in the 10th minute, benefitting from an Air Academy turnover in its own zone.
Senior Owen Sutherland was tested several more times in goal but stood strong to keep the Kadets in contention.
With the second-half minutes waning, a glimpse of hope came through on a crossing pass to junior Aiden Kranz. He headed the ball, straight on net, but also directly to the opposing keeper.
Losing Ellsworth impacted the Air Academy attack, but it also forced young players into unusual situations.
The entire Kadet roster was new to the postseason this year. Through the first two rounds — a combined 3-0 scoring lead over Pueblo West and Regis Groff — the inexperience didn't show through.
A chance to reach the semifinals brought it out.
"We knew before the game started that they were going to pack the inside of the field," coach Espen Hosoien said. "We didn't use the width as much as I wanted to.
"It's never fun to get scored on, but it was early. We kept our composure, and are a great soccer team. But we haven't been in the playoffs in a few years and a lot of these guys don't have that experience."
The sophomores and juniors on the Air Academy roster will return with callouses from the loss. Lessons like ball control, touch passing, and not pressing too hard will all stick.
The Kadets still competed for the top spot in the PPAC. They put together a 12-3-3 season and went the farthest in the postseason of any team in the area.
Positives are in abundance, even if the winning goal evaded them late.
And next year, Ellsworth will be heard from, too.
