A Palmer Lake hiker’s report of a bear encounter came a day after Colorado Parks and Wildlife issued an account of a hiker’s report of a dangerous encounter with an aggressive bear at Red Rock Canyon Open Space in Colorado Springs.
The woman said a bear chased her Aug. 9 along Spruce Mountain Trail, a 5.5-mile loop just outside Greenland.
About an hour into her hike that day, she came face to face with an adult black bear, the woman claimed. It moved toward her and, “I just panicked.” Despite what she’d been taught to do in a bear encounter, she said, she ran in the opposite direction as fast as she could.
After “what felt like an hour” of running, she said, she couldn’t believe the animal hadn’t caught up.
As described by the woman, it was a harrowing escape.
But when CPW officials investigated her account — interviewing other hikers, searching the trail and looking for bear tracks — they found no evidence a bear had been in the area.
Out of an abundance of caution, officials posted “potential bear activity” signs along the trail, said Jason Clay, a CPW spokesman.
According to area wildlife manager Frank McGee, it’s not uncommon for more calls to come in after a publicized report of animal attacks. All calls are investigated, he said.
“We have to take all of these reports seriously,” McGee said.
In the Aug. 8 report of an aggressive bear at Red Rock Canyon Open Space, a man told CPW that a bear emerged from brush alongside the Section 16 trail and pursued his dog.
The hiker said he fought off the bear by kicking it in the head, fell to the ground, then kicked it again, after which the bear retreated.
The city closed several trails at the park while wildlife officials searched for the bear, announcing the animal would be euthanized if found because of its apparent lack of fear of humans. The bear was never trapped, and the trails reopened three days later.
In trying to determine when a report of an aggressive animal is credible, CPW officers’ years of experience on the job give them an edge, McGee said.
“In this case, (it’s) things that just aren’t consistent with normal animal behaviors ... just by virtue of having dealt with a number of different situations, you know what fits within the realm of normal versus not normal,” he said.
As part of that investigation, Parks and Wildlife officers spoke with several witnesses at Red Rock Canyon Open Space, including a Forest Service officer who confirmed recent bear sightings. A nearby campsite also had seen a recent spate of bears getting into trash bins.
“I think in both of these places, the likelihood of plausibility of a bear being there is, you know, not in dispute,” said McGee. But in the case of the Red Rock Canyon hiker’s report, there were more confirmed clues, he said.
The Palmer Lake caller said although she is an avid hiker, her recent experience makes her hesitant to venture back into the mountains. When she reached the bottom of Spruce Mountain Trail, she said, she warned other hikers, but only one other person took heed of her warning and changed course.
This year, in particular, has seen more reports in which investigations turned up nothing, McGee said. Despite the increase, he said, he knew of no instance where an animal was euthanized without Parks and Wildlife being absolutely sure it was guilty of aggressive behavior.
“In the case ... where the person has been physically injured by an animal, we are typically taking DNA from that person and (his) injuries and trying to collect hair off of them and things like that. Because it is very important to us, later on down the road, when we are trying to remove an animal, that we can verify that we got the correct animal,” he said.
There have been 12 bear attacks this year statewide and 68 bears euthanized, according to Parks and Wildlife.
Contact the writer: 636-1623