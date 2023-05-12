If Osita Agbo’s jumps have similar success as the song made famous by Kris Kross in the ‘90s, it’ll be an impressive feat.

The Lewis-Palmer High School senior could sweep the jumps at the state track and field meet May 19-21 in Lakewood and is seeded in the top 5 in each event.

Agbo enters the triple jump as the top seed, is second in high jump and fifth in long jump.

Not bad for a kid who placed eighth at state in the triple jump last season.

“Last year [Agbo] showed a lot of promise and he’s done a lot of work during the offseason and through the indoor season,” said Lewis-Palmer coach Marc Johnson. “He came in on fire this season and hasn’t let up.”

Agbo’s mark of 49 feet, 5 inches, which gave him the No. 1 seed in triple jump, came at the Pueblo Twilight on May 5.

Agbo hit a personal-best 22-8 in the long jump April 8 and nearly matched that mark again at the Last Chance meet at Garry Berry on May 9 at 22-4.

Agbo eclipsed his previous best height of 6-2 with a high jump of 6-5 at the Northfield Nighthawk Invite on April 8.

The Rangers senior has competed and placed top 3 in six high jump competitions this season. Agbo has won the event four times.

“He’s not only a good prospect to win triple jump but to also win any of the jumps he’s in,” Johnson said. “He’s been waiting to get to that next level and he did that early on and has consistently improve throughout the year.”

Agbo is one of a plethora of Rangers competing at state which includes the girls 4x800 relay.

The quartet set the school record at the Liberty Bell Track and Field Invitational on April 29 and ran a 9 minute, 48.92 second race.

This was a near 12-second improvement from the 10:00.07 and previous school record the 4x8 set last season at the state track and field meet.

It also marked a more than two-minute drop from the 11:54.04 the Rangers ran to start the year at the CSU Pueblo Early Bird on March 11.

“These girls currently hold the school record and continue to make improvements,” said assistant coach Amy Shertzer. “Going into the state meet, we have some momentum and excitement about what we’ve already done this season. We also have a young (4x800 relay) team. Three of those girls are juniors and one is a freshman. They’ve gotten faster every meet and still have plenty of room to grow.”

Joining Agbo on the boys’ side are JJ Nsubuga (long jump) and the 4x8.

Joining the girls’ 4x800 relay are Clara Holland (200), Lily Poteet (3,200), Kyah Munguya (high jump), Hannah Cooper (pole vault), Shaeya Johnson (pole vault), the 4x200 and 4x400.

The Classical Academy (3A)

While Agbo hopes to take the crown for the triple jump for Lewis-Palmer in Class 4A, Jordan Wenger looks to retain his triple jump title in 3A

Wenger enters the state meet seeded second with a 45-11.

Wenger can also add a high jump crown to his mantle as he’s ranked first in the event with a 6-9 jump.

Wenger only competed in the high jump three times this season with his personal best occurring April 29 at the Stutler Twilight and came after a 28-day hiatus from the event.

Wenger will also compete in the long jump and is seeded 17th at 20-8.2.

Matthew Edwards and Chandler Wilburn can also capture state titles in the mile and two mile.

Edwards (800, 1,600, 3,200) enters the two-mile seeded first and is third in the mile.

Wilburn (800, 1,600, 3,200) heads to the mile and two-mile ranked second.

Wilburn is 11th in the 800 and Edwards is 18th.

Sprinter Aaron Johnson vies for sprinting gold and is third in the 200 at 21.94 and fourth in the 100 at 10.69.

In field events, Blake Van Tongeren (shot put, discus) ranks third in the shot put and Riley Romine is fourth in pole vault.

The boys’ 4x1 and 4x8 rank second while the 4x2 enters third.

More state qualifiers for the Titans boys are:

Logan Goettsch (110 hurdles), Blake Bowshot (110 and 300 hurdles), Marcus May (110 and 300 hurdles), Logan Halla (800), Campbell Gaw (discus), Sam Allen (shot put), Noah Osterloh (triple jump), and the 4x4.

On the girls’ side, Heidi Nielsen and Anna Willis enter their respective events seeded second.

Nielsen ranks fifth in the 100 at 12.35 and is second in the 200 at 25.16.

Willis’ mark of 13 feet in the pole vault is second and she’ll also compete in the long jump and ranks 11th.

Willis is joined by teammates Lily Tesar and Elyse Riley, who are tied for fourth in the pole vault.

The Titans qualified all their relays and rank fifth or better in each.

The 4x1 and 4x2 are both No. 2 seeds; the 4x4 is third, the sprint medley ranks fourth and the 4x8 is fifth.

Additional qualifiers headed to state are:

Emma Morton (400, 800), Hannah Zugich (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Makenzie Zachman (800), Cassidy McDonald (800, 1,600, 3,200), Elise Thuringer (pole vault).

Palmer Ridge (4A)

The Bears will send a host of athletes to Lakewood with a distance runner and thrower fighting for titles.

Caleb Dall (discus, shot put) is seeded third in discus at 160 feet while Jacob Bach (1,600, 3,200) ranks fourth in the two-mile at 9:22.27 and is seeded 12th in the mile at 4:22.91.

Aaron Lang will enter the pole vault ranked fifth at a height of 13-7.

More Palmer Ridge state qualifiers are:

Walker Himebauch (shot put), Samuel Inama (high and long jump), Holden Wright (pole vault) and the 4x2.

For the girls, Geneva German (shot put, discus) hopes to make the podium in Lakewood.

After missing state in the discus in 2022 and finishing fourth in shot put, German ranks second and third, respectively, in the events.

Sophie Edwards and Lina Gustafson enter the pole vault ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, and have a shot at the podium.

More Bears headed to state include:

Katelyn Philpot (400, 800), Kylie Mayer (discus), Angel Arends (discus), Makenna Cook (long jump), Myra Newman (long and triple jump), Ashlyn Ortiona (triple jump) and all five relays.

Discovery Canyon (4A)

George Bristol ranks highest among Thunder boys competing at the state meet.

Bristol’s mark of 13-9 earned him fourth in the pole vault.

Also competing at state for the boys:

Sam Hoghaug (400), Charlie Scott (discus), Sam Janes (high jump), Josh Gentry (pole vault), Zeke Werner (pole vault), 4x1, 4x2 and 4x4.

Lauren McDowell hopes to rule the roost for the Thunder girls as she will aim for first in the 100 and 200.

McDowell enters the 100 and 200 ranked fourth at 12.35 and 25.50, respectively.

The 4x100 relay has the opportunity to earn gold at state as the quartet is fifth with a time of 49.94.

More Thunder competitors heading to state include:

Julia Thomas (800), Maggie Killoy (pole vault), 4x2, 4x8 and the sprint medley.