The Park County Coroner has released the cause of death of Cadet 1st Class Cole Kilty, who died in an off-campus incident mid-afternoon on Monday.

Park County Coroner, David Kintz Jr., said Kilty died midafternoon on March 6 due to a self-inflicted injury. Kintz said a full report will be released on Kilty's death after the investigation concludes.

Kilty was from Elk Grove Village, Illinois, and a member of the class of 2023. He was to be commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force following graduation this spring. Kilty planned to enter an undergraduate pilot training later this year, the release said.

This is the second death of a cadet at the academy this school year.

Air Force sophomore cadet Hunter Brown died in January of a blood clot in his lungs, the result of clotting that developed in his legs following an injury suffered in football practice.