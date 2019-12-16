Admitted Planned Parenthood shooter Robert Lewis Dear Jr. is now in federal custody — indicted on a slate of federal charges in the 2015 rampage nearly four years after a judge ruled he is too mentally disturbed for trial in the Colorado state courts.
His indictment on 68 new counts — handed up Dec. 9 by a federal grand jury in Denver — comes amid dimming prospects that he will face trial in El Paso County.
The federal action leaves him eligible for the death penalty, though the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it hasn’t decided whether to pursue it.
Local prosecutors cheered the move. Although the federal case will now take precedence, the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said it still plans to pursue 179 charges filed against Dear in the state courts after the Nov. 27, 2015 attack in Colorado Springs. He’s accused of killing three people and wounding nine more at the city’s lone Planned Parenthood Clinic, allegedly driven by antiabortion zeal.
With a white beard and dark hair, Dear had a rocky first appearance in Federal Court in Denver on Dec. 9, calling it a “kangaroo court” and railing about the mental health diagnosis that has kept him from a jury.
“(It’s) been a lie from day one,” Dear told U.S. Magistrate Judge Nina Y. Wang, complaining he was confined to a “nuthouse” after asking to serve as his own attorney. “They didn’t want me to go to court. They’re afraid of the truth of what I told about the abortions and selling baby parts and all the other crooked deals they’ve got going on.”
Wang, who sat impassively as Dear held forth, ultimately postponed his advisement.
In a statement last week, a spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains declined to address questions, citing the ongoing criminal case, but said the organization longs for “closure.”
“Despite the passage of time, the memories of November 27, 2015, remain all too fresh for many of us, and our hearts go out to all whose lives were forever changed by the actions of the gunman,” said spokeswoman Whitney Phillips. “We look forward to the day when we can all have an element of closure and until then we continue to come together as an organization to recover and to thrive.”
Dear, of Hartsel, was taken into custody Dec. 9 at the Colorado State Mental Health Institute in Pueblo. He has been held there since May 2016, when a judge found him mentally incompetent for trial, citing testimony by state psychiatrists who concluded Dear has been gripped by a delusional disorder for decades.
The judge’s finding that Dear cannot understand the charges against him or effectively participate in his defense has been renewed at three-month intervals since.
In a statement, U.S. Attorney Jason R. Dunn cited “four years of lengthy delays” in deciding to pursue the case.
Dear is charged with 65 counts of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act and three counts of use of a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in death where the killing is a murder.
The statute of limitations under the FACE Act is five years, which played into the decision to charge him now.
The 1994 law prohibits force or physical obstruction that aims to or does interfere, intimidate or injure any person seeking or providing reproductive health services. One year earlier, multiple arsons, blockades, a bombing and the murder of Florida physician David Gunn prompted federal lawmakers to respond.
The ruling that bars Dear from being prosecuted in state court doesn’t apply in Federal Court, which has its own process to gauge a defendant’s legal competency.
But federal prosecutors are likely to face a similar roadblocks in their bid to get him to trial, one veteran onlooker says.
“It is true that the state judge’s ruling as to competency does not bind the federal judge, but all of the reports and opinions that have been issued over the years are applicable,” said Phil Dubois, a Colorado Springs defense attorney who practices in state and federal court.
Dubois, who has no tie to the Dear case, said federal prosecutors could have “bought themselves some trouble” if they believe different psychiatrists will render a different opinion.
“They all operate on the same diagnostic criteria, so you would think that it wouldn’t really help them much,” he said.
In a statement, District Attorney Dan May applauded the indictment, saying his prosecutors have worked closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Office since the shooting.
“The indictment, which is fully supported by our office, is a culmination of those joint efforts, and we hope shall serve as notice that the victims in this case will never be forgotten,” the statement said.
Dear was 57 at the time of the attack. Authorities say he drove from Hartsel, 70 miles west of Colorado Springs, with a small arsenal in his pickup.
During a bloody five-hour standoff at Planned Parenthood, he fired 198 bullets and took aim at a propane tank he allegedly placed in a parking lot with the intent to ignite it. Jennifer Markovsky, Ke’Arre Stewart, and University of Colorado-Colorado Springs officer Garrett Swasey were killed.
In Colorado Springs, Dear’s early court appearances were punctuated with his outbursts, as when he declared himself a “warrior for the babies.” He no longer attends most hearings, his presence waived by his state public defenders and the judge.
State psychiatrists have concluded that Dear has been consumed for years by unfounded fears that he is being surveilled by the federal government.
The Pueblo County Attorney’s Office has repeatedly sought permission to forcibly medicate him at the Pueblo hospital. Although details of his treatment aren’t public, nothing has changed about his diagnosis in four years.
During his appearance in Denver last week, Dear again expressed a desire to serve as his own attorney, though a federal public defender stepped in on his behalf to advocate that he remain in Pueblo to continue his treatment while the case is pending.
Dear appeared to support his stay in the Denver area, complaining that “I got carsick driving up here. They tried to make me sick so I can’t talk in court.”
Wang paused. “To the extent that I can encourage the United States Marshal to engage in better driving habits, I do so,” she said, promptly rising and exiting the courtroom.
On Friday, Dear, 61, appeared shackled before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kristen Mix. But the day’s business — including a planned arraignment — was trumped by legal arguments over whether Dear should be re-evaluated by psychiatrists.
He remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Office, which does not disclose where criminal defendants are held.
